"I'm a cheerleader": Skinner and Pickard forming newest Oilers bromance

The Edmonton Oilers have a budding bromance forming between the pipes.

Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard have helped backstop the Oilers to an incredible turnaround in the second half of the season and are primed to be the tandem going into the playoffs next week.

Before this season, the two goaltenders have not had much of an opportunity to play with each other. However, since Pickard was called up from the AHL in November, the two have become quick friends and are helping each other get better every day.

“It’s amazing to see how well Calvin has been doing,” Skinner told reporters at Saturday’s morning skate. “I’m his number one fan, I’m a cheerleader on the bench when he’s in net.

“He’s been incredible. I just think the best of the guy so it’s lovely to see what he’s been doing this year.”

"We definitely want a little bit of revenge." Stuart Skinner speaks ahead of starting tonight as the #Oilers host the Canucks.

Skinner was always supposed to be in this position, having been percolating in the Oilers organization for quite some time and finally establishing himself as an NHL goaltender last season, but the re-emergence of Pickard has been unexpected.

The 31-year-old appeared on After Hours last night where he explained that he had only met Skinner during training camp last season.

“I knew the goalie Stu, but I didn’t know the person Stu,” Pickard said. “I was blown away with what kind of character he is… in terms of a tandem you wanna be encouraging, you wanna be balance things off each other.

“We’ve had a really good relationship so far.”

The off-ice stuff seems to be going smoothly and the on-ice results speak for themselves. Since getting called up to the NHL, Pickard has been able to put up a 12-6-1 record and a .912 save percentage in 21 games. Skinner is having a wonderful season as well with a 35-15-5 record and a .907 save percentage.

When it comes to Oilers bromances it might be difficult to beat Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, but the Stu-Picks duo is certainly going to give them a run for their money.