11 fantastic things to do this weekend in Edmonton: January 6 to 8

It’s the first full weekend of January in Edmonton, and you KNOW there are a ton of things to check out to enjoy the beginning of 2023.

From a Saturday night Oilers game at Rogers Place to a new show taking the stage at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, check out those things and more this weekend.

What: It’s the first event to be held at the new Oilers Fan Park, and the 75’x75’ maze, aptly titled “Snow Way Out,” will of course be Oilers-themed and will include a locker room, a snow slide, firepits, hot chocolate, snacks and plenty of spots for the perfect holiday Insta moment. The walls of the maze will also be 6’ tall and 3’ deep, so it will be hard to navigate for many of us!

When: December 24 to January 29, 2023

Where: 10128 104th Avenue, NW Edmonton

Cost: $12 to $22; tickets can be found here

What: Cheer on the Oilers for the first weekend game of 2023, with the boys in orange and blue facing off against the Avalanche on Saturday. Get your tickets ASAP!

When: January 7

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: $118 to $548; tickets can be found here

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: Get ready YEG! The Harlem Globetrotters’ Spread Game Tour is set to bring full-court fun for the whole family with zany characters, gravity-defying ball spinning, innovative dunks, and lots more at Rogers Place. The Globetrotters go head-to-head against the Washington Generals on January 8.

When: January 8

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: $34 to $134; tickets can be found here

What: Nothing beats some tremendous live music, and Fiddler on the Roof brings you the Broadway classics “Tradition,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Sunrise, Sunset,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker” and “To Life.” This is one show you don’t want to miss!

When: January 3 to 8

Where: Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (11455 87th Avenue, Edmonton)

Cost: $45 to $160; tickets can be found here

Admire thousands of Christmas lights and enjoy a skate

What: Central Park in Spruce Grove has been decorated for the holidays, with Christmas lights strung across trees, including one display that has lights hanging from a massive tree. It’s a stunning backdrop for a great holiday Instagram photo with thousands of lights all around you.

Where: 450 King Street, Spruce Grove

When: November 26 until March 2023

Tickets: Free

What: Whether you are an adult or a child, tobogganing is one heck of a way to pass the time during the winter. Check out our roundup of some of the best tobogganing hills in Edmonton to visit for some sliding fun. Nothing beats some sledding over the holiday and winter break in Edmonton, that’s for sure!

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: Similar to the Magic of Lights south of Edmonton, Borealis Lights in St. Albert is a brand new Christmas drive-thru light display in the Kinsmen RV Park. The display promises more than 800,000 twinkling holiday lights, with plenty of light displays and, of course, a drive-thru holiday tunnel that you, your friends, and your family will marvel at.

When: November 18 to January 8, 2023

Where: St. Albert Kinsmen RV Park — 47 Riel Drive, St. Albert

Cost: $25 per standard vehicle, tickets can be found here

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14, purchase online

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this weekend.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here