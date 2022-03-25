10 things to do this weekend in Edmonton: March 25 to 27

Wait, how is this the last weekend of March? We can’t believe it, but you can sure believe there are plenty of things to do this weekend in Edmonton.

Whether you want to see a bunch of animals at the zoo, grab a slice of pizza at a new spot on Whyte, or splash around at the WEM waterpark, here are 10 things to do this weekend in Edmonton. Let’s go!

What: So…are you ready for an amazing new spot to grab a beer and a delicious slice of pizza? The Community Taps & Pizza Edmonton location is finally open and New York- and Detroit-style pizza are both available. Delicious!

When: Varies

Where: 8232 Gateway Boulevard NW, right above El Cortez.

Cost: Varies

What: It’s always a fun time at the zoo and with more than 350 animals to learn about you could definitely spend a full day here! From the massive ones to the small ones, they are all important. We can’t wait to see the red pandas, tbh.

When: Closed Monday to Wednesday, Open 10 am to 4 pm Thursday to Sunday

Where: 13315 Buena Vista Road

Cost: $10.95

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fort Edmonton Park (@fortedmontonpark)

What: This guided three-hour paranormal tour will take you deep into the shadows of Edmonton’s River Valley. As darkness falls over the park, you’ll explore three haunted hotspots and learn the basics of conducting paranormal investigations. How frightening!

When: March 20 to April 27, 2022

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

Cost: $65; tickets can be found here

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta, and check out the new exhibit Tiffany Shaw: Edmonton River Valley. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished too, why not!

When: Wednesday to Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm, Thursdays however are 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14, purchase online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West Edmonton Mall (@official_wem)

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or just relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this weekend.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40-$54, tickets can be found here

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience. A new exhibit just opened called “Signs of Spring: Year of the Garden,” and it will surely get you in the spring mindset.

When: Open year-round

Time: From Monday to Tuesday, 10 am to 5 pm, Wednesday and Thursday 10 am to 9 pm, Friday, Saturdays and Sundays 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory (9626 96A Street, Edmonton)

Cost: $7.75-$14.95, purchase online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joelle Burke (@joelleblaiseburke)

What: Get into some gaming at the Rec Room in either South Edmonton Common or West Edmonton Mall; it’s perfect for post-work stress relief. If you are feeling adventurous, try out axe throwing, bowling, or some simulators. Have a little fun this weekend — why not!

When: Hours vary for each location

Where: 1725 99th Street NW Edmonton, Unit 2065, 8882 170th Street NW Edmonton

Cost: Varies for gaming, axe throwing, bowling.

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections, from its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you about Earth’s past- and present-day species. It’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton, and a new exhibit called “Drive: Reimagining the Ride” has just opened, too.

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10-$21; tickets can be found here

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. It’s just as stunning in the spring as it is in the summer! Do some stargazing or snowshoeing, too.

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter.

What: Meet a sloth, boas, ferrets, pythons, tortoises, and much more at the Sloth World & Wildlife Rescue exhibit at West Edmonton Mall. This interactive exhibit will include a highly engaging presentation, animal interaction, feeding demonstrations with many types of live animals, and plenty of opportunities for pictures and questions. What a cute thing to check out in Edmonton this month.

When: Now until the end of March

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $12.50 to $14.50, tickets can be found here