16 of the best things to do this weekend in Edmonton: June 17 to 19

It’s the end of a pretty rainy week, we can not wait to hang out this weekend. Naturally, there are tons of things to check out in Edmonton. Let’s go!

From a huge new immersive art exhibit setting up shop at the Edmonton Expo Centre to a massive dodgeball event (yes, we know the five Ds of dodgeball), let’s dive into all the great things you can check out this weekend in the city.

What: Trevor Noah is taking Canada by storm with his new show Back To Abnormal. The Emmy-winning The Daily Show host and celebrated comedian, known around the world for his insightful and authentic take on politics and current events, will be making the audience cackle this Saturday. Grab some tickets and have a good laugh!

When: June 18

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: $84-$109; tickets can be found here

What: Cheer on FC Edmonton as it welcomes the Atlético Ottawa to Clarke Stadium. Some beer, a good crowd, and soccer? Not a bad Sunday at all.

When: June 19

Where: Clarke Stadium, 11000 Stadium Road NW, Edmonton

Cost: $15-$40; tickets can be found here

What: With over 100 elements on the structure, there is something for everyone! Crawl, climb, swing, and step your way through locally-themed elements up to 15 metres high, including the rainbow wall, ski bridge, swinging picnic table, and tons of other challenges!

When: Monday to Friday from 5 to 9 pm, Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 9 pm

Where: 3204 Rainbow Valley Road

Cost: $37-$46; tickets can be found here

What: Edmonton will be coated with the works of Charles Monet, the French painter and founder of impressionism, who is among the most famous figures in the history of the art world, as Imagine Monet rolls into town.

When: June 8 to September 2

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

Cost: $0-$45, tickets can be found here

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta, and check out Pride Day this Saturday at the gallery. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesday to Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm, Thursdays are 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14, purchase online

What: Fort Edmonton Park is open for the season and it’s a must-see! Nestled on 64 acres of forested parkland along the river valley, visitors can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes. Explore a recreation of a fort from 1846 on the grounds during that time and streets detailing each era from 1885 to 1920. Check out the Ferris wheel, theatre, games, and so much more!

Where: 7000 143rd Street NW, Edmonton

When: May 21- September 18, Wednesday- Sunday (and holiday Mondays)

Cost: $21-$26, tickets can be found here

What: The Nature Connects exhibit at the Edmonton Valley Zoo offers some stunning sculptures made entirely out of the classic toys by acclaimed artist Sean Kenney. It’s been wowing audiences at botanical gardens, zoos, arboretums, and science centers around the world since 2012, so you don’t want to miss out on this!

When: Until September 4

Where: 13315 Buena Vista Road (Edmonton Valley Zoo)

Cost: $15.95 for general admission

What: It’s Saturday night football in Edmonton, as the Elks face off against the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Commonwealth Stadium. Be a part of the home crowd atmosphere and cheer on the Elks as they kick off the regular season.

When: June 18

Where: Commonwealth Stadium

Cost: $45.50 – $107.50; tickets can be found here.

What: It’s finally nice enough to get out and enjoy the outdoors in Edmonton and why not work up a sweat after work by running some stairs? We are so lucky to have various spots to run them, so let’s get to work!

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections, from its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you. It’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton this June!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10-$21; tickets can be found here

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this weekend.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40-$54; tickets can be found here

What: Experience the enchanting University of Alberta Botanic Gardens at twilight as you and a friend or significant other dig into a delicious picnic arrangement put together by the folks at Partake. The event has limited bookings each evening, so be sure to book early for the intimate experience of having the massive garden practically to yourself.

When: June 3 to June 25, from 5 to 10 pm

Where: University of Alberta Botanic Garden, Alberta 60, Spruce Grove

Cost: $125 for two; tickets can be found here.

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. With the warmer weather as we progress through June, why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park!

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience.

When: Open year-round

Time: From Monday to Tuesday, 10 am to 5 pm, Wednesday and Thursday, 10 am to 9 pm, Friday, Saturdays and Sundays, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory (9626 96A Street, Edmonton)

Cost: $7.75-$14.95, purchase online

What: The all-new Royal Canadian International Circus 2022 will mesmerize, astound, thrill, and captivate you beyond the extraordinary. The show includes Daredevil extraordinaire Joseph Dominik Bauer of Switzerland on the Wheel of Destiny, the thrilling flying trapeze artist Claudia Alvarado of Mexico, and the astounding Chicago Boyz Acrobatic Team from America’s Got Talent and the powerhouse Globe of Death.

When: June 9 to 19

Where: West Edmonton Mall, 8882 170th Street NW, Edmonton

Cost: $35-$50, tickets can be found here

What: It’s time to perfect the five Ds of dodgeball — dodge, duck, dip, dive, and dodge! Dodgeball Canada Nationals are slated to bring over 300 athletes from 44 teams from all across the country to the Saville Community Sports Centre. It’s set to be the largest nationals to date and the first since 2019 after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When: June 16 to 19

Where: 11610 65th Avenue NW, Edmonton, Alberta

Cost: $35-$50, tickets can be found here