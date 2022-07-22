15 of the best things to do this weekend in Edmonton: July 22 to 24
Festival season is in full swing in Edmonton and we can not wait to head out and check them out this weekend, along with other great things to do!
From being able to get a taste of all of Edmonton’s delicious food to countless things to do at K-Days, let’s dive into all the great things you can check out this weekend in YEG.
K-Days
What: It’s an essential Edmonton event in the summer, and K-Days is back with tons of rides, treats and events to take in. There are literally dozens of rides to check out, ah we are so happy K-Days are here!
When: Friday, July 22 to July 31
Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre and Exhibition Grounds
Cost: $15+
Snakehips & Bryce Vine
What: The Bud Light Stage Evening Concert Series is located at the Bud Light Stage Hall D at the Edmonton Expo Centre. Friday night’s treat is electronic artists Snakehips & Bryce Vine. So make a day out of it and enjoy some rides and good food before some fantastic live music, on a Friday night too!
When: Friday, July 22
Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre, Bud Light Stage Hall D
Cost: $59.50 to $89.50 – VIP upgrades available, tickets can be found here
TG ICE Fridays
What: Ditch work early on Fridays for some street food, beer, cocktails, games, and live music with your friends and coworkers as ICE District Plaza is transformed into downtown Edmonton’s largest licensed patio.
When: July 8 to August 26, 2022
Where: ICE District Plaza, 10360 102nd Street NW
Cost: Free
Taste of Edmonton
What: The Taste of Edmonton, Western Canada’s largest food festival, is back this week and we can’t wait to try all the delicious dishes! The massively popular summer foodie festival will take place over eleven days, from July 21 to 31, with free admission, beer gardens, and some of the best grub YEG has to offer all in one place. This will be the same tasty event that diners of Edmonton know and love, located at Sir Winston Churchill Square.
Where: Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
When: July 21 to 31, 2022
Cost: Prices vary
Snow Valley Aerial Park
What: With over 100 elements on the structure, there is something for everyone! Crawl, climb, swing, and step your way through locally themed elements up to 15 metres high, including the rainbow wall, ski bridge, swinging picnic table, and tons of other challenges!
When: Monday to Friday from 5 to 9 pm, Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 9 pm
Where: 3204 Rainbow Valley Road
Cost: $37-$46; tickets can be found here
Wild Wave Pool Party
What: You and all of your friends are invited to the Wild Wave Pool Party at Millwoods Recreation Centre. Come listen to some sweet beats from DJ Kwake Entertainment as you swim through the waves!
When: Every Friday from July 15 to September 2 from 7 to 9 pm
Where: Millwoods Recreation Centre
Al Fresco on 4th
What: Al Fresco on 4th, A vibrant downtown summer market, is filled with extended patios, various food trucks, and retail vendors.
When: Now until August 27
Time: Saturdays from 11 am to 3 pm
Where: 104th Street NW
Cost: Free
Imagine Monet
What: Edmonton will be coated with the works of Charles Monet, the French painter and founder of impressionism, who is among the most famous figures in the history of the art world, as Imagine Monet rolls into town.
When: June 8 to September 2
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre
Cost: $0-$45, tickets can be found here
Art Gallery of Alberta
What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!
When: Wednesday to Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm, Thursdays are 11 am to 7 pm
Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square
Cost: $14, purchase online
Fort Edmonton Park
What: Fort Edmonton Park is open for the season and it’s a must-see! Nestled on 64 acres of forested parkland along the river valley, visitors can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes. Explore a recreation of a fort from 1846 on the grounds during that time and streets detailing each era from 1885 to 1920. Check out the Ferris wheel, theatre, games, and so much more!
Where: 7000 143rd Street NW
When: May 21 to September 18, Wednesday to Sunday (and holiday Mondays)
Cost: $21-$26, tickets can be found here
Nature Connects Exhibit
What: The Nature Connects exhibit at the Edmonton Valley Zoo offers some stunning sculptures made entirely out of the classic toys by acclaimed artist Sean Kenney. It’s been wowing audiences at botanical gardens, zoos, arboretums, and science centers around the world since 2012, so you don’t want to miss out on this!
When: Until September 4
Where: 13315 Buena Vista Road (Edmonton Valley Zoo)
Cost: $15.95 for general admission
Check out the Royal Alberta Museum
What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections, from its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you. It’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!
When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm
Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW
Cost: $10-$21; tickets can be found here
Splash around at the WEM World Waterpark
What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this weekend.
When: Hours vary throughout the week
Where: West Edmonton Mall
Cost: $40-$54; tickets can be found here
Elk Island National Park
When: Open year-round
Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan
Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter
Work up a sweat on a set of stairs in YEG
What: It’s finally nice enough to get out and enjoy the outdoors in Edmonton and why not work up a sweat after work by running some stairs? We are so lucky to have various spots to run them, so let’s get to work!
Where: Various locations
Cost: Free