14 of the best things to do this weekend in Edmonton: July 15 to 17

It’s shaping up to be a HOT one in Edmonton, and there is so much to check out this weekend in the city. Bring on the sunshine and events!

From a world-renowned festival to some dazzling gravity-defying stunts at Rogers Place Arena, let’s dive into all the great things you can check out this weekend in YEG.

What: Launched in 1984, the first of its kind in North America, the Edmonton International Street Performers Festival celebrates busking and street entertainment with high-calibre acts from around the world. From musicians to jugglers, acrobats to unicyclists, the festival features more than 1,500 outdoor performances by an international cast of amazing street artists.

When: July 8 to 17, 2022

Where: Sir Winston Churchill Square

Cost: Free

What: Ditch work early on Fridays for some street food, beer, cocktails, games, and live music with your friends and coworkers as ICE District Plaza is transformed into downtown Edmonton’s largest licensed patio.

When: July 8 to August 26, 2022

Where: ICE District Plaza, 10360 102nd Street NW

Cost: Free

What: Time is ticking! If you haven’t seen it yet, make sure to book your ticket for Cirque du Soleil’s “OVO,” which showcases stunning sets, dazzling costumes, and gravity-defying stunts.

When: July 13 to 17

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: Price varies, tickets can be found here

What: With over 100 elements on the structure, there is something for everyone! Crawl, climb, swing, and step your way through locally themed elements up to 15 metres high, including the rainbow wall, ski bridge, swinging picnic table, and tons of other challenges!

When: Monday to Friday from 5 to 9 pm, Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 9 pm

Where: 3204 Rainbow Valley Road

Cost: $37-$46; tickets can be found here

Wild Wave Pool Party

What: You and all of your friends are invited to the Wild Wave Pool Party at Millwoods Recreation Centre. Come listen to some sweet beats from DJ Kwake Entertainment as you swim through the waves!

When: Every Friday from July 15 to September 2 from 7 to 9 pm

Where: Millwoods Recreation Centre

Al Fresco on 4th

What: A vibrant downtown summer market, Al Fresco on 4th, is filled with extended patios, various food trucks, and retail vendors.



When: Now until August 27, 2022

Time: Saturdays from 11 am to 3 pm

Where: 104th Street NW

Cost: Free

What: Edmonton will be coated with the works of Charles Monet, the French painter and founder of impressionism, who is among the most famous figures in the history of the art world, as Imagine Monet rolls into town.

When: June 8 to September 2

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

Cost: $0-$45, tickets can be found here

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesday to Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm, Thursdays are 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square

Cost: $14, purchase online

What: Fort Edmonton Park is open for the season and it’s a must-see! Nestled on 64 acres of forested parkland along the river valley, visitors can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes. Explore a recreation of a fort from 1846 on the grounds during that time and streets detailing each era from 1885 to 1920. Check out the Ferris wheel, theatre, games, and so much more!

Where: 7000 143rd Street NW

When: May 21 to September 18, Wednesday to Sunday (and holiday Mondays)

Cost: $21-$26, tickets can be found here

What: The Nature Connects exhibit at the Edmonton Valley Zoo offers some stunning sculptures made entirely out of the classic toys by acclaimed artist Sean Kenney. It’s been wowing audiences at botanical gardens, zoos, arboretums, and science centers around the world since 2012, so you don’t want to miss out on this!

When: Until September 4

Where: 13315 Buena Vista Road (Edmonton Valley Zoo)

Cost: $15.95 for general admission

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections, from its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you. It’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10-$21; tickets can be found here

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40-$54; tickets can be found here

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: It’s finally nice enough to get out and enjoy the outdoors in Edmonton and why not work up a sweat after work by running some stairs? We are so lucky to have various spots to run them, so let’s get to work!

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free