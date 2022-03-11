12 things to do this weekend in Edmonton: March 11 to 13

It’s warming up this weekend in Edmonton, so call up some friends and get outside to check out these things to do. It’s a no-brainer!

Whether you want to take in an Oilers game, see a world-famous drag queen or play some games, here are 12 things to do this weekend in Edmonton.

What: It’s a Saturday game at Rogers Place as the Oilers welcome Tampa Bay. They are on a bit of a roll, can they keep the train on the tracks? Grab some tickets and have some fun at the game!

When: March 12

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: $89-$1,155; tickets can be found here

What: Take in one of the world’s most famous drag queens as RuPaul’s Drag Race season six winner Bianca Del Rio brings her Unsanitized tour to Edmonton. It’s sure to be one of the most entertaining shows of the spring!

When: March 12

Where: Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Cost: $64-$208; tickets can be found here

What: Enjoy some art, comedy, design, and live music all around Old Strathcona. Stop in for a coffee or bite as you listen to a singer-songwriter serenade you, check out a Visual Art Installation, then finish off your night with a concert, comedy show, or variety show. It’s in its final weekend, so check it out before it’s gone!

When: March 3 to 13

Where: Venues around Edmonton

Cost: Varies

What: Hit the hill and zoom down the Edmonton Ski Club’s tube park with your family and friends. All that winter fun for just $15? We are into it!

When: Now to March 20

Where: Edmonton Ski Club

Cost: $15; tickets can be found here

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or just relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this weekend.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40-$54, tickets can be found here

What: This unique dining experience offers people the chance to eat under the stars and truly enjoy the beauty that winter brings. It’s a visually stunning area, with surrounding snowy gardens, overhanging lights, and a village of glowing domes. Guests of The Northern Light Dining Experience will be treated to three delicious savoury and sweet courses of fondue. It’s in its final weekend, so treat yourself before it’s gone!

When: Thursdays through Sundays, running until March 13

Where: 51227 AB-60, Parkland County

Cost: $145

What: Experience the outdoors and get a workout in by cross-country skiing around the city. These trails are accessible, open to everyone, and regularly groomed to accommodate different levels of skiers. Nothing beats some fresh air!

When: Throughout the week

Where: Various locations across Edmonton

Cost: Free

What: Get into some gaming at the Rec Room in either South Edmonton Common or West Edmonton Mall; it’s perfect for post-work stress relief. If you are feeling adventurous, try out axe throwing, bowling, or some simulators. Have a little fun this weekend, why not!

When: Hours vary for each location

Where: 1725 99th Street NW Edmonton, Unit 2065, 8882 170th Street NW Edmonton

Cost: Varies for gaming, axe throwing, bowling.

What: Whether you are an adult or a child, tobogganing is one heck of a fun way to pass the time during the winter. Check out our roundup of some of the best tobogganing hills in Edmonton to visit for some sliding fun. It’s certainly going to be snowy enough this weekend to ensure there won’t be dirt patches on the hill.

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections, from its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you about Earth’s past- and present-day species. It’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton this March.

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10-$21; tickets can be found here

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. It’s just as stunning in the winter as it is in the summer! Do some stargazing or snowshoeing, too.

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter.

What: Meet a sloth, boas, ferrets, pythons, tortoises, and much more at the Sloth World & Wildlife Rescue exhibit at West Edmonton Mall. This interactive exhibit will include a highly engaging presentation, animal interaction, feeding demonstrations with many types of live animals, and plenty of opportunities for pictures and questions. What a cute thing to check out in Edmonton this March.

When: Now until the end of March

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $12.50 to $14.50, tickets can be found here