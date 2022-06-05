13 of the best things to do this week in Edmonton: June 6 to 12

It’s Oilers playoff fever still in Edmonton, and this week is looking mighty fine for things to do! Ugh, we just love June in this city.

From the Western Conference Final to a huge new immersive art exhibit setting up shop at the Edmonton Expo Centre, let’s dive into all the great things you can check out this week in the city.

What: Let’s cheer on the Oilers as they face the Colorado Avalanche for Game 3 at Rogers Place Arena. Grab some tickets to see them in action at Rogers Place Arena or cheer on the boys in blue and orange at the ICE District for that party atmosphere.

When: June 6, TBD June 8, 10

Where: Rogers Place Arena/ICE District

Cost: $5-$5,700; tickets can be found here

What: Edmonton will be coated with the works of Charles Monet, the French painter and founder of impressionism, who is among the most famous figures in the history of the art world, as Imagine Monet rolls into town.

When: June 8 to September 2

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

Cost: $0-$45, tickets can be found here

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta, and check out the new exhibit Tiffany Shaw: Edmonton River Valley. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesday to Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm, Thursdays are 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14, purchase online

What: Fort Edmonton Park is open for the season, and it’s a must-see! Nestled on 64 acres of forested parkland along the river valley, visitors can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes. Explore a recreation of a fort from 1846 on the grounds during that time and streets detailing each era from 1885 to 1920. Check out the Ferris wheel, theatre, games, and so much more!

Where: 7000 143rd Street NW, Edmonton

When: May 21- September 18, Wednesday- Sunday (and holiday Mondays)

Cost: $21-$26, tickets can be found here

What: The Nature Connects exhibit at the Edmonton Valley Zoo offers some stunning sculptures made entirely out of the classic toys by acclaimed artist Sean Kenney. It’s been wowing audiences at botanical gardens, zoos, arboretums, and science centers around the world since 2012, so you don’t want to miss out on this!

When: May 7 to September 4

Where: 13315 Buena Vista Road (Edmonton Valley Zoo)

Cost: $15.95 for general admission

What: It’s finally nice enough to get out and enjoy the outdoors in Edmonton, and why not work up a sweat after work by running some stairs? We are so lucky to have various spots to run them, so let’s get to work!

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: Sustainival is returning to Edmonton for another year of green-powered fun at the midway! More than just a fun day at the carnival, Sustainival celebrates the power of renewable energy, fuelling exhilarating rides, games, delicious carnival food, and community connections. The multi-day event is also a unique experience that celebrates energy literacy, sustainability, and the latest innovations in clean technologies – all while having a blast at the midway.

When: June 9 to 12

Where: West parking lot at Kingsway Mall

Cost: Free admission, $35 for a ride wristband

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections, from its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you. It’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton this June!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10-$21; tickets can be found here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West Edmonton Mall (@official_wem)

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40-$54; tickets can be found here

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. With the warmer weather as we progress through June, why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park!

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience.

When: Open year-round

Time: From Monday to Tuesday, 10 am to 5 pm, Wednesday and Thursday, 10 am to 9 pm, Friday, Saturdays and Sundays, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory (9626 96A Street, Edmonton)

Cost: $7.75-$14.95, purchase online

What: The all-new Royal Canadian International Circus 2022 will mesmerize, astound, thrill, and captivate you beyond the extraordinary. The show includes Daredevil extraordinaire Joseph Dominik Bauer of Switzerland on the Wheel of Destiny, the thrilling flying trapeze artist Claudia Alvarado of Mexico, and the astounding Chicago Boyz Acrobatic Team from America’s Got Talent and the powerhouse Globe of Death.

When: June 9 to 19

Where: West Edmonton Mall, 8882 170 Street NW, Edmonton

Cost: $35-$50, tickets can be found here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flax Home | Linen Home Goods (@shopflaxhome)

What: Vancouver’s Flax Home is coming to Edmonton for the first time and is celebrating with a special pop-up at Poppy Barley. Some of the best linen in the game? Yea, we are into it!

When: June 10 to 12

Where: Poppy Barley, 10226 111 Street NW, Edmonton

Cost: Free