8 fantastic things to do this week in Edmonton: January 9 to 15

It’s a fresh week in Edmonton, and we can’t wait to enjoy some things to do in our lovely city.

From a comedian hitting up YEG to some fun at the West Edmonton Mall Waterpark, check out those things and more this week.

What: Jim Gaffigan is a six-time Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author, three-time Emmy-winning top touring performer, and multi-platinum-selling recording artist. He is known around the world for his unique brand of humour, which largely revolves around his observations on life. He’s in town for not one but THREE shows, so grab your tickets now!

When: January 13 and 14

Where: Winspear Centre (4 Sir Winston Churchill Square)

Cost: $63.75 to $254.00; tickets can be found here

What: It’s the first event to be held at the new Oilers Fan Park, and the 75’x75’ maze, aptly titled “Snow Way Out,” will of course be Oilers-themed and will include a locker room, a snow slide, firepits, hot chocolate, snacks and plenty of spots for the perfect holiday Insta moment. The walls of the maze will also be 6’ tall and 3’ deep, so it will be hard to navigate for many of us!

When: December 24 to January 29, 2023

Where: 10128 104th Avenue, NW Edmonton

Cost: $12 to $22; tickets can be found here

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter

Admire thousands of Christmas lights and enjoy a skate

What: Central Park in Spruce Grove has been decorated for the holidays, with Christmas lights strung across trees, including one display that has lights hanging from a massive tree. It’s a stunning backdrop for a great holiday Instagram photo with thousands of lights all around you.

Where: 450 King Street, Spruce Grove

When: November 26 until March 2023

Tickets: Free

What: Whether you are an adult or a child, tobogganing is one heck of a way to pass the time during the winter. Check out our roundup of some of the best tobogganing hills in Edmonton to visit for some sliding fun. Nothing beats some sledding over the holiday and winter break in Edmonton, that’s for sure!

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14, purchase online

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here