8 amazing things to do this week in Edmonton: November 20 to 24
It’s looking a little chilly this week in Edmonton, but there’s plenty going on around town to keep you warm.
From happy hour at the Muttart Conservatory to the Royal Bison Art and Craft Fair, here are eight amazing things to do around YEG this week.
Have a cozy coffee date
What: Spend a quiet evening indoors this week and check out our roundup of Edmonton’s coziest cafes! Curl up on a chair by the fire and relax with something hot and delicious.
Royal Bison Art and Craft Fair
What: Whether you like it or not, the holiday season is right around the corner. Thankfully, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to find unique gifts at the Royal Bison Art and Craft Fair. It’s the last season for Royal Bison, so find your next gift here while perusing art prints, apparel, toys, ceramics, local literature, photography, design, film, zines, self-gifts, textiles, woodworking, music, and the just plain weird!
When: November 24 to 26 and December 1 to 3
Where: 8426 Gateway Boulevard
Paranormal Tours at Fort Edmonton Park
What: Are you brave enough to learn the lore and trek through some of Fort Edmonton Park’s most haunted places? Learn the fundamentals of conducting paranormal investigations using a variety of tools and techniques while exploring Fort Edmonton Park after dark.
When: From 7 to 10:30 pm on various dates from now until December 5
Where: Fort Edmonton Park
Cost: $65; get tickets here
Depeche Mode at Rogers Place
What: English new-wave band Depeche Mode will be at Rogers Place this Tuesday as part of their Memento Mori tour.
When: November 21
Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: Start at $44.75; get them here
Happy Hour at Muttart Conservatory
What: Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s an insightful, entertaining, and lovely thing to do this week.
When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm
Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street
Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here
Art Gallery of Alberta
What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you’re all finished!
When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm
Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
Cost: $14; purchase online
Splash around at the WEM World Waterpark
What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.
When: Hours vary throughout the week
Where: West Edmonton Mall
Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here
Check out the U of A Observatory
What: Catch incredible views of our solar system at the University of Alberta’s observatory. Every Thursday, the observatory opens to the public, and visitors are welcome to drop by any time during its visiting hours.
When: From noon to 1 pm and 7 to 8 pm on Thursdays
Where: Centennial Centre for Disciplinary Science