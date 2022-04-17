10 things to do this week in Edmonton: April 18 to 24

We are fresh off a long weekend and hope the Easter bunny treated you well! Although it’s time to get back to work, that doesn’t mean the fun stops in Edmonton.

If you want to get some new ink this week, you’re in luck. A massive tattoo festival is in town! The Oilers are in action not once but twice this week, and there are so many more things to do this week in Edmonton for the week of April 18 to 24.

What: Got the itch for some fresh ink? The Edmonton Tattoo & Arts Festival is coming to the Edmonton Expo Centre this weekend, with more than 150 artists setting up shop at the show for three days of amazing art, stylin’ skin and more.

When: April 22 to 24, 2022

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre (7515-118 Avenue NW, Edmonton)

Tickets: $25 tickets can be found here

What: We are treated to two home games this week! Watch the Oilers as they welcome the Dallas Stars at Rogers Place in what will surely be one heck of a game. The boys are hurtling towards a playoff spot, and each game counts! On Friday night, the team challenges the Avalanche. A weekend game is almost always guaranteed fun!

When: April 20, 22

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: $105-$900; tickets can be found here

What: It’s always a fun time at the zoo, and with more than 350 animals to learn about, you could definitely spend a full day here! From the massive ones to the small ones, they are all important. We can’t wait to see the red pandas, tbh.

When: Closed Monday to Wednesday, open 10 am to 4 pm Thursday to Sunday

Where: 13315 Buena Vista Road

Cost: $10.95

What: This Sydney native is one of the most popular and respected comedians of his generation, entertaining audiences across the globe with his provocative, belief-challenging, and thought-provoking comedy. He’s in Edmonton for two shows, so pick your preferred night and go!

When: April 21, 22

Where: Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (11455 87 Avenue NW, Edmonton)

Cost: $72.25-$230; tickets can be found here

What: This guided three-hour paranormal tour will take you deep into the shadows of Edmonton’s River Valley. As darkness falls over the park, you’ll explore three haunted hotspots and learn the basics of conducting paranormal investigations.

When: March 20 to April 27, 2022

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

Cost: $65; tickets can be found here

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta, and check out the new exhibit Tiffany Shaw: Edmonton River Valley. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished too!

When: Wednesday to Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm, Thursdays are 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14, purchase online

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or just relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40-$54; tickets can be found here

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience. The new exhibit, Signs of Spring: Year of the Garden, will surely get you in the spring mindset.

When: Open year-round

Time: From Monday to Tuesday, 10 am to 5 pm, Wednesday and Thursday, 10 am to 9 pm, Friday, Saturdays and Sundays, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory (9626 96A Street, Edmonton)

Cost: $7.75-$14.95, purchase online

What: Get into some gaming at the Rec Room in either South Edmonton Common or West Edmonton Mall; it’s perfect for post-work stress relief. If you are feeling adventurous, try out axe throwing, bowling, or some simulators. Have a little fun this week. You deserve it!

When: Hours vary for each location

Where: 1725 99th Street NW Edmonton, Unit 2065, 8882 170th Street NW Edmonton

Cost: Varies for gaming, axe throwing, bowling.

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections, from its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you about Earth’s past- and present-day species. It’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton this April, and a new exhibit called “Drive: Reimagining the Ride” has just opened, too.

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10-$21; tickets can be found here