A massive tattoo festival with 150+ artists is coming to Edmonton next month
Mar 21 2022, 9:42 pm
Got the itch for some fresh ink? The Edmonton Tattoo & Arts Festival is coming to the Edmonton Expo Centre next month.
More than 150 artists are setting up shop at the show for three days of amazing art, stylin’ skin and more.
Anyone looking to add some permanent ink to their skin need only show up and shop around until they find an artist they like — though they can also register with an artist of their choice beforehand.
The festival runs from Friday, April 22 to Sunday, April 24, and tickets can be purchased as either $50 weekend passes or $25 day passes.
Friday night is adults-only night, from 4 pm to midnight.
Edmonton Tattoo & Arts Festival 2022
When: April 22 to 24, 2022
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre (7515-118 Avenue NW, Edmonton)
Tickets: $25 tickets can be found here