22 things to do this long weekend in Edmonton: June 28 to July 1
The Canada Day long weekend has finally arrived in Edmonton, and we can’t wait to get out and enjoy it.
From carnivals to festivals to Canada Day fireworks, we rounded up 22 things to do in Edmonton this long weekend.
Several city services will also adjust their hours this weekend; check here for more details.
The Works Art & Design Festival
View this post on Instagram
What: The Works is North America’s largest free outdoor festival dedicated to visual art. Over the Canada Day Long Weekend, take an artistic journey surrounded by breathtaking installations, captivating performances, and hands-on workshops.
When: June 27 to July 1
Where: Sir Winston Churchill Square
Cost: Free
Canada Day Fireworks
What: Enjoy the magnificent Canada Day fireworks over Edmonton’s River Valley parks and the North Saskatchewan River.
When: Monday, July 1 at 11 pm
Where: Excellent viewing locations (direct sightline):
- Queen Elizabeth Park and Hill
- River Valley Road Trail
- Victoria Park
- Ezio Faraone Park (west entrance to High Level Bridge on 109th Street north)
See an Edmonton Riverhawks game
View this post on Instagram
What: Nothing beats the atmosphere down at Re/Max Field during an Edmonton Riverhawks game. This collegiate summer baseball team draws quite a crowd during the season, and we love to see it.
When: June 29 at 7:05 pm, 30 at 1:05 pm and July 1 at 7:05 pm
Where: Re/Max Field
Cost: Get tickets here
Ride-On Carnival and Artisan Collective Market
What: Head down to the Mill Woods Town Centre this long weekend, where a wicked pop-up carnival and market is taking place!
When: June 28 to July 1
Where: 2331 66th Street NW
Cost: Single-ride tickets are $1 each (each ride uses between 4-9 tickets), $40 for an all-day pass
Edmonton Singers vs. Saskatchewan Rattlers
View this post on Instagram
What: Edmonton’s Canadian Elite Basketball League team draws quite the crowd over at the Edmonton Expo Centre, and you can catch them back in action this month. Cheer on the Stingers while enjoying $5 beer, an under $5 food menu, and free parking in addition to player autographs.
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW
When: Monday, July 1, at 4 pm
Cost: Start at $20; get them here
Take a cruise on the Edmonton Riverboat
View this post on Instagram
What: For nearly three decades, Edmonton’s iconic riverboat has offered unparalleled views of the Edmonton city skyline and the stunning river valley. This incredible 90-minute excursion lets you indulge in fantastic dining options, drinks, and some awesome live music, and you get to experience Edmonton from a whole new vantage point.
This weekend, enjoy a special duelling pianos event aboard the Riverboat.
Where: 9734 98th Avenue
When: Weekends and special events throughout the summer
Cost: General admission starts at $45 for adults; tickets here
Where Dark Things Dwell
View this post on Instagram
What: You can immerse yourself in a massive and frightening outdoor escape room this summer at Fort Edmonton Park. Taking place at night until September 7, Where Dark Things Dwell is the newest interactive experience at Fort Edmonton Park. The games occur at night with masked live actors in the shadowy confines of Fort Edmonton Park’s historic buildings.
When: Weekend evenings until September 7
Where: Fort Edmonton Park — 7000 143rd Street NW
Cost: $35; get them here
TELUS World of Science’s 40th Birthday
View this post on Instagram
What: Blast off for the Science Centre’s 40th Anniversary on July 1 with Galaxy Fest, a throwback to the 1985 celebrations that were out of this world! Enjoy galactic cupcakes, mind-blowing science experiments, space-themed activities, and the Science Centre’s largest rocket launch to date!
When: July 1 from 9 am to close
Where: TELUS World of Science – 11211 142nd Street NW
Cost: $25.95 regular adult admission
Fort Edmonton Park
View this post on Instagram
What: Fort Edmonton Park is the largest living history museum in Canada. Visitors can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes, with a recreation of a fort from 1846 that was on the grounds during that time period to streets detailing each time period from 1885 to 1920.
Where: Fort Edmonton Park
When: Open Wednesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm
Cost: $26.20 adult admission; tickets here
Cage the Elephant
What: Catch Cage the Elephant this weekend as they hit the stage at Rogers Place!
When: Friday, June 28 at 6:30 pm
Where: Rogers Place
Cost: Start at $110.67; get tickets here
Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village
View this post on Instagram
What: Just a short 40-minute drive east of Edmonton, the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is an open-air museum telling the story of Ukrainian settlement in east-central Alberta from 1892 to 1930. Its history is brought to life through interpreters, costumes, museums, food, and more.
Where: 195041 Highway 16 East, Lamont County
When: Open Wednesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm
Cost: $15 adult admission
Art Gallery of Alberta
View this post on Instagram
What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!
When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm
Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
Cost: $14; purchase online
Bountiful Farmers’ Market
View this post on Instagram
What: Bountiful Farmers’ Market offers a wide variety of fresh goods, including local vegetables and meat, coffee roasters, and beer and wine. It also has an ethnic food hall, a children’s play area, live entertainment, and more!
When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round
Where: 3696 97th Street NW
Admission: Free
Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market
View this post on Instagram
What: There’s no better way to start your Saturday morning than a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up a home-baked treat, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re all finished.
When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm
Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW
Admission: Free
Elk Island National Park
View this post on Instagram
What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park?
When: Open year-round
Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan
Cost: Free; a Parks Canada pass is required to enter
Check out the Royal Alberta Museum
View this post on Instagram
What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!
When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm
Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW
Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here
Bike/hike in the River Valley
View this post on Instagram
What: Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a bright spring afternoon.
Hit up a patio
View this post on Instagram
What: With the long weekend just around the corner, there’s no better time than the present to enjoy a meal, cold drinks, and good company in the great outdoors. Lucky for us, Edmonton offers a never-ending list of fabulous patios. Check out our roundup of patios you need to check out this summer.
Muttart Conservatory
View this post on Instagram
What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do this weekend in Edmonton!
When: Open 10 am to 5 pm on weekends
Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street NW
Admission: $14.95 adult admission
Hit up the WEM World Waterpark
View this post on Instagram
What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this weekend.
When: Hours vary throughout the week
Where: West Edmonton Mall
Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here
Edmonton Dragon Festival
View this post on Instagram
What: Head down to Chinatown, where the Edmonton Dragon Festival runs until July 1! Get ready for a thrilling experience, set to fill the streets with vibrant colours and cultural delights.
When: Festival runs until July 1
Where: 97th Street between 107th Avenue and 105a Avenue
Cost: Free
Callingwood Farmers’ Market
View this post on Instagram
What: The Callingwood Farmers’ Market is Edmonton’s largest outdoor farmer’s market. Each Sunday, more than 200 vendors offer a mix of locally grown and handmade goods.
When: Every Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm
Where: 6655 178th Street NW