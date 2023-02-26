8 terrific things to do in Edmonton this week: February 27 to March 3

The time has come to March into a new month.

As February draws to a close and we prepare to welcome warmer temperatures and longer daylight hours, take a look at all the exciting events and activities taking place in our city this week.

What: It’s a busy week at Rogers Place as the Oilers get set to host the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Winnipeg Jets. Cheer on the boys in orange and blue at one of these exciting home games!

Where: Rogers Place

When: February 27 at 6:30 pm (vs Bruins), March 1 at 6 pm (vs Maple Leafs), March 3 at 7 pm (vs Jets)

Cost: Varies

What: This festival celebrating multidisciplinary arts at various venues kicks off on Thursday. Enjoy a diverse range of entertainment and inspiration, including theatre, music, dance, comedy, visual art, spoken word, workshops, design, and more, all showcasing talented women artists.

Where: Venues in Old Strathcona

When: March 2 to 12

Cost: Varies

What: Now that we’re out of the deep freeze, this week is the perfect time to head to our local national park. Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, Elk Island National Park is well worth the quick trip out there.

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: Inspired by a bizarre yet true event that took place in 1985, Cocaine Bear is a movie that lives up to its audacious title, featuring a drug-fueled bear on a wild and unpredictable journey. This highly-anticipated film is now playing in theatres, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Where: Various theatres across Edmonton

What: A new month means new beginnings and new restaurant openings in Edmonton. Check out some of these brand-new local restaurants opening in March! Want more? Here are some more awesome food events happening in Edmonton.

What: Live out your Pitch Perfect fantasy with the ultimate a cappella experience at SING! Edmonton, featuring international and local groups, and workshops led by industry experts. This festival promises unforgettable performances, team-building opportunities, and endless fun.

When: March 3 to 5

Where: Various locations across Edmonton

Cost: $86.53 general admission

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14, purchase online