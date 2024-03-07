14 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this weekend: March 8 to 10

It’s shaping up to be a gorgeous weekend here in Edmonton, making it the perfect time to get out and enjoy all the awesome things happening around the city!

From craft beer and cocktail festivals to the Edmonton Pet Expo and tons of country music, check out these 14 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this weekend.

What: This event features over 500 beers from 100 breweries, along with spirits and food. With various attractions like the Brew Master Seminars, Cooking with Beer Seminars, Distillery District, delicious food, entertainment, and support for charitable causes, you can also enjoy a variety of ciders, meads, and other beverages.

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue

When: March 8 to March 9

Cost: Starts at $19.99 for admission

What: Head to the Edmonton Pet Expo this weekend, where dozens of vendors are set to showcase everything from the latest toys and treats to tips on being the best pet owner! There will also be plenty of presentations, animal demonstrations, agility courses, and sporty dog teams to check out.

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue

When: March 9 and 10 from 10 am to 5 pm

Cost: $16.50 general admission; get tickets here

What: Movies for just $2.99 are playing this March at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, Trolls Band Together will be the big-screen bargain. The full list of screening times and films is available on the Cineplex website.

When: Saturday, March 9

Where: Various Cineplex locations

What: Country music superstar Blake Shelton stops in Edmonton this Friday for what will be one heck of a show at Rogers Place!

When: March 8 at 7 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Tickets: Start at $73; get tickets here

What: Celebrate Edmonton’s incredible distillers, bartenders, bars, and restaurants as part of this cocktail-packed week. Participating bars and restaurants will be serving up specially crafted feature cocktails for just $12.

When: March 4 to 10, 2024

Where: Various locations across Edmonton

What: This weekend, check out Fort Edmonton Park’s new Indigenous Storytelling Series. Stay cozy inside a Tipi while a storyteller shares captivating tales in the Indigenous storytelling tradition. Learn the importance of the relationship between culture, Indigenous storytelling, oral history, and modern forms of storytelling. Each program will have curated stories for the season.

When: Every Saturday and Sunday until March 24

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

Cost: $20 adult admission; get tickets here

What: There’s no better start to your Saturday morning than a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up a home-baked treat, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re all finished up.

When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm

Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW

Admission: Free

What: Saddle up and head to the Edmonton Convention Centre this weekend to celebrate the best in Alberta country music! The Country Music Alberta Awards will feature performances by The Prairie States, Nice Horse, Drew Gregory, and more.

When: March 10 at 7 pm

Where: Edmonton Convention Centre — 9797 Jasper Avenue NW

Cost: $27.90; get tickets here

What: This unique festival celebrates multidisciplinary arts at various venues. Enjoy a diverse range of entertainment and inspiration, including theatre, music, dance, comedy, visual art, spoken word, workshops, design, and more, all showcasing talented women artists.

When: February 29 to March 10

Where: Venues in Old Strathcona

Cost: Varies

What: The hills are alive with the sound of music! Don’t miss out on this iconic musical taking place at the Citadel Theatre this month. Set against the backdrop of pre-World War II Austria, this classic journey has become one of the most memorable stories of standing up for what’s right.

When: March 2 to 31

Where: Citadel Theatre — 9828 101A Avenue

Cost: Varies; get tickets here

What: A trip to the Royal Alberta Museum is in order this week, with a massive new exhibit revolving around ancient Angkor.

The international feature exhibition Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia will allow visitors to view scientific advances in ground excavations, aerial mapping, and modern remote sensing, which are helping experts develop a greater understanding of the fascinating empire’s vast scope and accomplishments.

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

What: Bountiful Farmers’ Market offers a wide variety of fresh goods, including local vegetables and meat, coffee roasters, and beer and wine. There is also an ethnic food hall, a children’s play area, live entertainment, and more!

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round

Where: 3696 97th Street NW

Admission: Free

What: Discover a whole new world at the Edmonton Expo Centre this month with Immersive Disney Animation! Step inside your favourite Disney songs and scenes, and see all of the iconic characters up close like never before.

When: On until April 28

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW

Cost: $37; get tickets here

What: Catch country music star Corb Lund this weekend as he performs at Midway Music Hall.

When: March 9 at 7 pm

Where: Midway Music Hall

Tickets: $79.13; get them here