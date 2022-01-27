9 fun things to do in Edmonton if you're single on Valentine's Day

There can be a bit of pressure for those who are single on Valentine’s Day, but we’ve got you covered with a bunch of fun things to do in Edmonton.

It may feel like there is nothing to do for those of us that are single on the big day, but luckily, there is plenty to check out.

From delicious bakeries to games and more, there is a ton going on and you’ll be happy to be doing them alongside a group of friends or even just solo.

So throw on some red, pink, or black. Honestly, you do you. Let’s do this Valentine’s Day right!

Since V-Day falls on a Monday this year, we have included things to do over the Valentine’s Day weekend and on the lovely day itself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joelle Burke (@joelleblaiseburke)

What: Get into some gaming at the Rec Room in either South Edmonton Common or West Edmonton Mall and you’ll completely forget it’s even Valentine’s Day. If you are feeling adventerous, try out axe throwing, bowling, or some simulators.

When: Hours vary for each location

Where: 1725-99th Street NW Edmonton, Unit 2065, 8882 170th Street NW Edmonton

Cost: Varies for gaming, axe throwing, bowling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West Edmonton Mall (@official_wem)

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or just relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this Valentine’s Day if you ask us.

When: Saturday, February 12: 10 am to 5 pm, Sunday, February 13: 10 am to 6 pm, Monday, February 14: noon to 5 pm.

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40-$54, tickets can be found here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SYC Brewing Co (@sycbrewingco)

What: We’ve all heard the saying “Grab flights, not feelings” and that couldn’t ring more true if you are celebrating Valentine’s Day single. So check out the various breweries Edmonton is blessed to have, and enjoy some flights. Expand that palate!

When: Varying hours

Where: Various locations

Cost: Varies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duchess Bake Shop (@duchessbakeshop)

What: Grab some delicious treats at Duchess Bake Shop and maybe take a stroll around Edmonton’s River Valley afterward. Treat yourself!

When: Varying hours

Where: 10718 124th Street, 9570 76th Avenue

Cost: Varies

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections, from its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and life sciences that will wow you about the planet’s past and present-day species. Nothing like learning something new on Valentine’s Day!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10-$21; tickets can be found here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Made by Marcus Ice Cream (@madebymarcus)

What: It’s some of the best ice cream to be found in all of Alberta, and luckily there are two spots in Edmonton to grab a scoop or two. Ice cream on Valentine’s Day? Sounds good to us!

When: Hours vary for each location

Where: 10429 121st Street NW Edmonton, 10426 82nd Avenue NW Edmonton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Osborne Photography (@timosborne)

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. It’s just as stunning in the winter as it is in the summer, and makes for a perfect close getaway from Edmonton for Valentine’s Day.

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silver Skate (@silverskatefest)

What: Snow sculptures, fire sculptures, skating, live music, and more. The Silver Skate Festival is the city’s longest-running winter festival and is a great spot to kick back and relax with your friends this Valentine’s Day.

When: February 11 to 21, 2022

Where: Hawrelak Park

Cost: Free

What: The Edmonton ice climbing wall is the perfect chance for you to try your hand at ice climbing, with equipment rentals offered and orientations available as well for beginners. It’s a winter activity usually found in the Rockies, right in our own backyard.

When: Now until February 21

Where: 9613 96th Avenue NW

Cost: $19-$49; information can be found here