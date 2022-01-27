9 fun things to do in Edmonton if you're single on Valentine's Day
There can be a bit of pressure for those who are single on Valentine’s Day, but we’ve got you covered with a bunch of fun things to do in Edmonton.
It may feel like there is nothing to do for those of us that are single on the big day, but luckily, there is plenty to check out.
From delicious bakeries to games and more, there is a ton going on and you’ll be happy to be doing them alongside a group of friends or even just solo.
So throw on some red, pink, or black. Honestly, you do you. Let’s do this Valentine’s Day right!
Since V-Day falls on a Monday this year, we have included things to do over the Valentine’s Day weekend and on the lovely day itself.
Hit up a Rec Room
View this post on Instagram
What: Get into some gaming at the Rec Room in either South Edmonton Common or West Edmonton Mall and you’ll completely forget it’s even Valentine’s Day. If you are feeling adventerous, try out axe throwing, bowling, or some simulators.
When: Hours vary for each location
Where: 1725-99th Street NW Edmonton, Unit 2065, 8882 170th Street NW Edmonton
Cost: Varies for gaming, axe throwing, bowling.
Splash around at the WEM World Waterpark
View this post on Instagram
What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or just relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this Valentine’s Day if you ask us.
When: Saturday, February 12: 10 am to 5 pm, Sunday, February 13: 10 am to 6 pm, Monday, February 14: noon to 5 pm.
Where: West Edmonton Mall
Cost: $40-$54, tickets can be found here
Grab a flight at a local brewery
View this post on Instagram
What: We’ve all heard the saying “Grab flights, not feelings” and that couldn’t ring more true if you are celebrating Valentine’s Day single. So check out the various breweries Edmonton is blessed to have, and enjoy some flights. Expand that palate!
When: Varying hours
Where: Various locations
Cost: Varies
Grab a treat at Duchess Bakery
View this post on Instagram
What: Grab some delicious treats at Duchess Bake Shop and maybe take a stroll around Edmonton’s River Valley afterward. Treat yourself!
When: Varying hours
Where: 10718 124th Street, 9570 76th Avenue
Cost: Varies
Check out some prehistoric species
What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections, from its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and life sciences that will wow you about the planet’s past and present-day species. Nothing like learning something new on Valentine’s Day!
When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm
Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW
Cost: $10-$21; tickets can be found here
Grab some Made by Marcus ice cream
View this post on Instagram
What: It’s some of the best ice cream to be found in all of Alberta, and luckily there are two spots in Edmonton to grab a scoop or two. Ice cream on Valentine’s Day? Sounds good to us!
When: Hours vary for each location
Where: 10429 121st Street NW Edmonton, 10426 82nd Avenue NW Edmonton
Escape to a nearby national park
View this post on Instagram
What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. It’s just as stunning in the winter as it is in the summer, and makes for a perfect close getaway from Edmonton for Valentine’s Day.
When: Open year-round
Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan
Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter
Visit the Silver Skate Festival
View this post on Instagram
What: Snow sculptures, fire sculptures, skating, live music, and more. The Silver Skate Festival is the city’s longest-running winter festival and is a great spot to kick back and relax with your friends this Valentine’s Day.
When: February 11 to 21, 2022
Where: Hawrelak Park
Cost: Free
Go ice climbing
What: The Edmonton ice climbing wall is the perfect chance for you to try your hand at ice climbing, with equipment rentals offered and orientations available as well for beginners. It’s a winter activity usually found in the Rockies, right in our own backyard.
When: Now until February 21
Where: 9613 96th Avenue NW
Cost: $19-$49; information can be found here