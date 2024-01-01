8 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this week: January 1 to 5
Happy New Year! We hope you had a relaxing holiday season and are ready to take on all of the incredible things to do in Edmonton this week.
From an evening under the mesmerizing pyramids of the Muttart Conservatory to one last chance to see Christmas light displays, check out these eight fantastic things to do in YEG.
Bean-to-Bar Chocolate Maker
What: Delavoye Chocolate Maker is a new bean-to-bar boutique factory located in the
heart of 124th street, which focuses on producing high-quality craft chocolate
such as single-origin bars using ethically sourced cacao beans from various
regions around the globe. Their small batch, bean-to-bar process ensures that
they control every step of chocolate making from sourcing cacao beans to the
final product. The store layout allows you to follow each cacao bean from sorting
to packaging. They offer various single-origin bars, flavoured bars as well as
unique chocolate-inspired drinks and so much more
When: Monday to Wednesday 8 am to 6 pm, Thursday and Friday 8 am to 7 pm, Saturday 9 am to 7 pm, Sunday 10 am to 6 pm
Where: Unit 105, 10639 124th Street
Tickets: Free
Hit up an Oilers game
View this post on Instagram
What: Get your jersey out and cheer on the Edmonton Oilers twice at home this week! The Oilers will play the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday and the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at Rogers Place.
When: January 2 at and January 6 at
Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: Start at $110.20; get them here.
Zoominescence
View this post on Instagram
What: Visit the Edmonton Valley Zoo as it’s your last week to enjoy all your favourite animals surrounded by festive light displays at the Zoominescence Festival of Light!
Where: Edmonton Valley Zoo — 13315 Buena Vista Road, Edmonton
When: December 1, 2023, to January 4, 2024
Tickets: $15.95 adult admission
Happy Hour at Muttart Conservatory
View this post on Instagram
What: Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s an insightful, entertaining, and lovely thing to do this week.
When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm
Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street
Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here
Check out the Royal Alberta Museum
View this post on Instagram
What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!
When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm
Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW
Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here
Go ice skating
What: Lace up those skates and wear your warmest winter jacket. Skating during the holidays is perfect, and there are several spots across Edmonton you can go to. It’s some of the best fun you can have for free in the city!
Where: Various locations
Tickets: Free
Splash around at the WEM World Waterpark
View this post on Instagram
What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.
When: Hours vary throughout the week
Where: West Edmonton Mall
Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here
Borealis Lights
View this post on Instagram
What: Borealis Lights in St. Albert is a Christmas drive-through light display in the Kinsmen RV Park. The display promises more than 800,000 twinkling holiday lights, with plenty of light displays and, of course, a drive-through holiday tunnel that you, your friends, and your family will marvel at. It’s the final week to check it out!
When: November 17, 2023, to January 7, 2024
Where: St. Albert Kinsmen RV Park – 47 Riel Drive, St. Albert
Tickets: $25 for a standard vehicle ticket.