8 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this week: January 1 to 5

Happy New Year! We hope you had a relaxing holiday season and are ready to take on all of the incredible things to do in Edmonton this week.

From an evening under the mesmerizing pyramids of the Muttart Conservatory to one last chance to see Christmas light displays, check out these eight fantastic things to do in YEG.

Bean-to-Bar Chocolate Maker

What: Delavoye Chocolate Maker is a new bean-to-bar boutique factory located in the

heart of 124th street, which focuses on producing high-quality craft chocolate

such as single-origin bars using ethically sourced cacao beans from various

regions around the globe. Their small batch, bean-to-bar process ensures that

they control every step of chocolate making from sourcing cacao beans to the

final product. The store layout allows you to follow each cacao bean from sorting

to packaging. They offer various single-origin bars, flavoured bars as well as

unique chocolate-inspired drinks and so much more

When: Monday to Wednesday 8 am to 6 pm, Thursday and Friday 8 am to 7 pm, Saturday 9 am to 7 pm, Sunday 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Unit 105, 10639 124th Street

Tickets: Free

What: Get your jersey out and cheer on the Edmonton Oilers twice at home this week! The Oilers will play the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday and the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at Rogers Place.

When: January 2 at and January 6 at

Where: Rogers Place

Tickets: Start at $110.20; get them here.

What: Visit the Edmonton Valley Zoo as it’s your last week to enjoy all your favourite animals surrounded by festive light displays at the Zoominescence Festival of Light!

Where: Edmonton Valley Zoo — 13315 Buena Vista Road, Edmonton

When: December 1, 2023, to January 4, 2024

Tickets: $15.95 adult admission

What: Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s an insightful, entertaining, and lovely thing to do this week.

When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street

Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

What: Lace up those skates and wear your warmest winter jacket. Skating during the holidays is perfect, and there are several spots across Edmonton you can go to. It’s some of the best fun you can have for free in the city!

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Free

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

What: Borealis Lights in St. Albert is a Christmas drive-through light display in the Kinsmen RV Park. The display promises more than 800,000 twinkling holiday lights, with plenty of light displays and, of course, a drive-through holiday tunnel that you, your friends, and your family will marvel at. It’s the final week to check it out!

When: November 17, 2023, to January 7, 2024

Where: St. Albert Kinsmen RV Park – 47 Riel Drive, St. Albert

Tickets: $25 for a standard vehicle ticket.