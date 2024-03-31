Events

10 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this week: April 1 to 5

Mar 31 2024, 4:00 pm
EdmontonMartin/Shutterstock

Happy first week of April! We hope you had a relaxing Easter long weekend and are ready to take on a brand new month.

Here are 10 fantastic things to check out in Edmonton this week, from concerts to hockey to enjoying the beautiful weather outdoors.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche

 

What: Cheer on the Edmonton Oilers this Friday evening as they take on the Colorado Avalanche!

When: April 5 at 7 pm
Where: Rogers Place
Cost: Start at $177.38; get tickets here

Immersive Disney Animation

 

What: Discover a whole new world at the Edmonton Expo Centre this weekend with Immersive Disney Animation! Step inside your favourite Disney songs and scenes, and see all of the iconic characters up close like never before.

When: Until April 28
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW
Cost: $37; get tickets here

Queens of the Stone Age

 

What: This Tuesday, catch legends of ’90s alt-rock, Queens of the Stone Age, at Rogers Place.

When: April 2
Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: Start at $94.05; get them here

Check out the U of A Observatory

What: Catch incredible views of our solar system at the University of Alberta’s Observatory. Every Thursday, the observatory opens to the public, and visitors are welcome to drop by any time during its visiting hours.

When: Thursdays during visiting hours
Where: Department of Physics Astronomical Observatory — 11335 Saskatchewan Drive

Elk Island National Park

 

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? With the weather warming up, it’ll sure be a nice time to do it!

When: Open year-round
Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan
Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter

Hit up the WEM World Waterpark

 

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.

When: Hours vary throughout the week
Where: West Edmonton Mall
Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

Check out a new exhibit at the Royal Alberta Museum

What: A trip to the Royal Alberta Museum is in order this week, with a massive new exhibit revolving around ancient Angkor.

The international feature exhibition is titled Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia and will give visitors the chance to check out scientific advances in ground excavations, aerial mapping, and modern remote sensing that are helping experts develop a greater understanding of the vast scope and accomplishments of the fascinating empire.

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm
Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW
Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

D12 & Obie Trice

D12/Facebook

What: Detroit rappers D12 and Obie Trice will be in Edmonton this Wednesday, performing at Union Hall.

When: April 3
Where: Union Hall
Tickets: $61.90; get them here

Filipino Restaurant Month

What: A month-long celebration of Filipino cuisine will return to Edmonton and across Canada in April. Participating restaurants will serve prix fixe menus showcasing authentic dishes, ingredients, and the culinary expertise of Filipino chefs.

When: April 2024
Where: Various locations in Edmonton

Go for a hike

 

What: Spending time in the great outdoors is great for your health and wallet, but with all of this snow melting, we think we’ll pass on trekking through rough and muddy terrain for now. For those dying to get outdoors this Easter, however, check out our curated list of nine easy hikes around the Edmonton region.

Where: Various locations

Allison Stephen
