12 of the best things to do this week in Edmonton: September 12 to 18
September is just flying by, and there are plenty of things to do this week to make the most of the month here in Edmonton.
From the Edmonton Comic Expo boasting an impressive lineup of guests to some time at the Edmonton Corn Maze, here’s a bunch of things you can check out this week.
Edmonton Comic and Entertainment Expo
What: William Shatner was announced as a guest at this weekend’s Edmonton Comic and Entertainment Expo, and there are SO many special guests attending this year. The three-day event is surely going to be one for the books!
When: September 16 to 18
Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre — 7515 118 Avenue NW
Cost: Varies, tickets can be found here
FC Edmonton vs. Cavalry FC
What: Cheer on FC Edmonton as it welcomes Cavalry FC to Clarke Stadium. If you are itching to catch a game you better go to this one — it sure is starting to get cold some evenings!
When: September 17
Where: Clarke Stadium — 11000 Stadium Road NW, Edmonton
Cost: $15-$40; tickets can be found here
Elk Island National Park
When: Open year-round
Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan
Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter
Art Gallery of Alberta
What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!
When: Wednesday to Sunday, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm
Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
Cost: $14, purchase online
Get lost in the Edmonton Corn Maze
What: Get ready to wander around and maybe get a little lost! For more than two decades, the maze has been a staple in the area for some fun during the later months of summer and into the heart of fall. Each year brings with it a new design, with this season paying homage to the Edmonton Elks.
When: Now to October 16, 2022
Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove
Tickets: Tickets can be found here
Work up a sweat on a set of stairs in YEG
What: The leaves are starting to change in our massive River Valley, so get out and enjoy the outdoors in Edmonton! Work up a sweat after work by running some stairs, we are so lucky to have various spots to run them, so let’s get to work!
Where: Various locations
Cost: Free
TG ICE Fridays
What: Ditch work early on Fridays for some street food, beer, cocktails, games, and live music with your friends and coworkers as ICE District Plaza is transformed into downtown Edmonton’s largest licensed patio.
When: July 8 to September 23
Where: ICE District Plaza – 10360 102nd Street NW
Cost: Free
Fort Edmonton Park
What: Fort Edmonton Park is nearing its closure for the season and it’s a must-see! Nestled on 64 acres of forested parkland along the river valley, visitors can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes. Explore a recreation of a fort from 1846 on the grounds during that time, and streets detailing each era from 1885 to 1920. Check out the Ferris wheel, theatre, games, and so much more!
Where: 7000 143rd Street NW
When: May 21 to September 18, Wednesday to Sunday (and holiday Mondays)
Cost: $21 to $26, tickets can be found here
Snow Valley Aerial Park
What: With over 100 elements on the structure, there is something for everyone! Crawl, climb, swing, and step your way through locally themed elements up to 15 metres high, including the rainbow wall, ski bridge, swinging picnic table, and tons of other challenges!
When: Monday to Friday, 5 to 9 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 9 am to 9 pm
Where: 3204 Rainbow Valley Road
Cost: $37 to $46; tickets can be found here
Edmonton Food Bike Tours
Biking to and from four of YEG’s best spots, this summer-only tour is a great chance to try dishes created by the area’s top chefs.
When: Every Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm
Where: Start Location — Constable Ezio Faraone Park
Price: Starting at $155.90
Splash around at the WEM World Waterpark
What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.
When: Hours vary throughout the week
Where: West Edmonton Mall
Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here
Check out the Royal Alberta Museum
What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!
When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm
Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW
Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here