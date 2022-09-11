12 of the best things to do this week in Edmonton: September 12 to 18

September is just flying by, and there are plenty of things to do this week to make the most of the month here in Edmonton.

From the Edmonton Comic Expo boasting an impressive lineup of guests to some time at the Edmonton Corn Maze, here’s a bunch of things you can check out this week.

What: William Shatner was announced as a guest at this weekend’s Edmonton Comic and Entertainment Expo, and there are SO many special guests attending this year. The three-day event is surely going to be one for the books!

When: September 16 to 18

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre — 7515 118 Avenue NW

Cost: Varies, tickets can be found here

What: Cheer on FC Edmonton as it welcomes Cavalry FC to Clarke Stadium. If you are itching to catch a game you better go to this one — it sure is starting to get cold some evenings!

When: September 17

Where: Clarke Stadium — 11000 Stadium Road NW, Edmonton

Cost: $15-$40; tickets can be found here

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesday to Sunday, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14, purchase online

What: Get ready to wander around and maybe get a little lost! For more than two decades, the maze has been a staple in the area for some fun during the later months of summer and into the heart of fall. Each year brings with it a new design, with this season paying homage to the Edmonton Elks.

When: Now to October 16, 2022

Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove

Tickets: Tickets can be found here

What: The leaves are starting to change in our massive River Valley, so get out and enjoy the outdoors in Edmonton! Work up a sweat after work by running some stairs, we are so lucky to have various spots to run them, so let’s get to work!

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: Ditch work early on Fridays for some street food, beer, cocktails, games, and live music with your friends and coworkers as ICE District Plaza is transformed into downtown Edmonton’s largest licensed patio.

When: July 8 to September 23

Where: ICE District Plaza – 10360 102nd Street NW

Cost: Free

What: Fort Edmonton Park is nearing its closure for the season and it’s a must-see! Nestled on 64 acres of forested parkland along the river valley, visitors can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes. Explore a recreation of a fort from 1846 on the grounds during that time, and streets detailing each era from 1885 to 1920. Check out the Ferris wheel, theatre, games, and so much more!

Where: 7000 143rd Street NW

When: May 21 to September 18, Wednesday to Sunday (and holiday Mondays)

Cost: $21 to $26, tickets can be found here

What: With over 100 elements on the structure, there is something for everyone! Crawl, climb, swing, and step your way through locally themed elements up to 15 metres high, including the rainbow wall, ski bridge, swinging picnic table, and tons of other challenges!

When: Monday to Friday, 5 to 9 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 9 am to 9 pm

Where: 3204 Rainbow Valley Road

Cost: $37 to $46; tickets can be found here

Biking to and from four of YEG’s best spots, this summer-only tour is a great chance to try dishes created by the area’s top chefs.

When: Every Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Start Location — Constable Ezio Faraone Park

Price: Starting at $155.90

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here