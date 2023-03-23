10 amazing things to do in Edmonton this weekend: March 24 to 26

It’s shaping up to be a busy weekend here in Edmonton.

From the Edmonton International Beerfest to the infamous Shrek Rave, check out 10 of the best things happening in the city this weekend.

What: You won’t want to miss out on this one! The Edmonton Oil Kings play their final home game of the season this Saturday in a matinee game against the Calgary Hitmen. It’ll be a fantastic Battle of Alberta, plus the ticket prices aren’t bad either!

When: March 25 at 2 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Tickets start at $23.75 each

What: It’s the final weekend of Downtown Dining Week! This year, nearly 60 food spots are joining in on the festivities, many of which are the very best in the city. Table service and fast casual categories allow you to pick the perfect spot for whatever mood you’re in.

Where: Various participating locations downtown

When: March 15 to 26

Cost: Special deals at select spots will be going for $20, $35, $50, and even $65 for multi-course meals

What: It’s a great time to be a beer lover in Edmonton with the return of the Edmonton International Beerfest this weekend. Enjoy live music, workshops, local cuisine, and even take in some classes at this awesome festival.

Where: Edmonton Convention Centre — 9797 Jasper Avenue

When: March 24 to 25

Cost: Tickets start at $27.53

What: Tired of your space and need a little inspiration? As spring approaches, get a chance to see some of the most innovative and attractive home and garden designs. No matter where you live, this event has something for everyone, including DIY projects and ways to make small changes in your home.

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

When: March 23 to 26

Cost: $14

What: Cheer on the Oilers this weekend as the boys in orange and blue face off against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. Get your tickets ASAP!

When: March 25 at 8 pm

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: Start at $229; tickets can be found here.

What: It’s time to leave your swamp and set out on an adventure because a Shrek-themed rave is coming to Edmonton, and it’ll have you shouting “DONKEY!” all night long. That’s right, the Shrek Rave is coming to town and there are still a handful of tickets left.

When: March 25 at 9 pm

Where: Union Hall

Cost: $27.43 – $52.37

What: There’s no better start to your Saturday morning than a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market and it’s the perfect weekend to stop by. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up something home-baked, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re finished.

Where: Old Strathcona Farmer’s Market — 10310 83rd Avenue NW

When: Open Saturdays 8 am to 3 pm

What: This award-winning experience explores the diverse and beautiful cultures of First Nations and Métis Peoples and is open every weekend until the end of March. As a bonus, ticket holders for the Indigenous People’s Experience will receive a free general admission ticket for the 2023 summer season at the park.

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

When: Saturdays and Sundays, noon to 4 pm

Cost: $20 for adult admission

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do this weekend in Edmonton.

When: Open year-round; hours vary throughout the week

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street

Cost: $14.95 adult admission