9 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this week: June 19 to 23

It’s crazy to think that we’re already halfway through 2023.
Here are nine of the best things to do in Edmonton this week, from a splash at the World Waterpark to a hike through one of Canada’s nicest national parks.
What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.
When: Hours vary throughout the week
Where: West Edmonton Mall
Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here
What: This Thursday, you can enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge. The Common is back with its eighth annual Street Car event, and tickets are already selling quickly.
When: Every Thursday from May 26 until October 26, 2023
Where: 9910 109th Street, Edmonton
Cost: $59.77; buy tickets here
What: Edmonton is blessed with tons of great brews to enjoy, so check out the various breweries in YEG and enjoy some flights and good eats this summer. Happy Beer Street on 99th Street is home to SEVEN incredible breweries you can check out. Expand that palate!
What: Pride Month celebrations in Edmonton this year will be bigger and better than before! Enjoy more than 50 events throughout the month, including the brand-new Edmonton Drag Festival at Louise McKinney Riverfront Park, with a roster of over 30 local and international performers.
Where: Venues throughout Edmonton
When: June 1 to 30; events calendar here
Cost: Varies
What: Rapid Fire Theatre is hosting its annual international improv and sketch comedy festival, Improvaganza. For 10 days, enjoy a variety of shows that’ll totally crack you up.
Where: Rapid Fire Theatre — 10437 83rd Avenue
When: June 15 to 24
Cost: Varies; get them here
@nathansawaya/Instagram
What: From now until October, a massive exhibit of iconic and dazzling art pieces made of LEGO blocks is available to see at the Telus World of Science in Edmonton. You can check out tons of contemporary artist Nathan Sawaya’s original pieces and reimagined world-famous art masterpieces.
When: May 5 to October 9
Where: Telus World of Science
Cost: $30.90 (includes Telus World of Science admission)
What: Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a summer afternoon.
What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? It’s sure going to be a nice week to do it!
When: Open year-round
Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan
Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter
What: Fort Edmonton Park is the largest living history museum in Canada, and it’s finally open for the season. Visitors can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes, with a recreation of a fort from 1846 that was on the grounds during that time period to streets detailing each time period from 1885 to 1920.
Where: Fort Edmonton Park
When: Wednesday through Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm
Cost: $26.20 adult admission; tickets here