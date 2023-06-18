9 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this week: June 19 to 23

It’s crazy to think that we’re already halfway through 2023.

Here are nine of the best things to do in Edmonton this week, from a splash at the World Waterpark to a hike through one of Canada’s nicest national parks.

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

What: This Thursday, you can enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge. The Common is back with its eighth annual Street Car event, and tickets are already selling quickly.

When: Every Thursday from May 26 until October 26, 2023

Where: 9910 109th Street, Edmonton

Cost: $59.77; buy tickets here

What: Edmonton is blessed with tons of great brews to enjoy, so check out the various breweries in YEG and enjoy some flights and good eats this summer. Happy Beer Street on 99th Street is home to SEVEN incredible breweries you can check out. Expand that palate!