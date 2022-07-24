15 of the best things to do this week in Edmonton: July 25 to 31

It’s festivals galore in Edmonton this week, as we ramp up for the August long weekend. Where the heck is this summer going? It’s flying by!

From all the fun to be had at K-Days, a world-renowned drag queen performance, and another festival popping up, let’s dive into all the great things you can check out this week in YEG.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K-Days (@kdaysyeg)

What: It’s an essential Edmonton event in the summer – K-Days is back with tons of rides, treats, and events to take in. There are literally dozens of rides to check out. Ah, we are so happy K-Days are here!

When: July 22 to 31

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre and Exhibition Grounds

Cost: $15+

What: Ditch work early on Fridays for some street food, beer, cocktails, games, and live music with your friends and coworkers as ICE District Plaza is transformed into downtown Edmonton’s largest licensed patio.

When: July 8 to August 26

Where: ICE District Plaza – 10360 102nd Street NW

Cost: Free

What: The Taste of Edmonton, Western Canada’s largest food festival, is back this week and we can’t wait to try all the delicious dishes! The massively popular summer foodie festival will take place over eleven days, from July 21 to 31, with free admission, beer gardens, and some of the best grub YEG has to offer all in one place. This will be the same tasty event that diners of Edmonton know and love, located at Sir Winston Churchill Square.

Where: Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

When: July 21 to 31

Cost: Prices vary

What: Ooh la la, Edmonton drag fans! Get ready because the one and only Violet Chachki is coming to town. The queen, who was crowned the Season 7 winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race, is performing at the Union Hall on Wednesday, July 27 as part of her ongoing A Lot More Me tour.

When: July 27

Where: Union Hall

Cost: $48 to $153; tickets can be found here

What: Enjoy the tastes, smells, sights, and sounds from 100 countries and cultures at 60 outdoor pavilions. Explore the festival and enjoy free entertainment on more than 25 stages throughout Hawrelak Park. Sounds like a lovely thing to do this long weekend, eh?

When: July 30 to August 1

Where: Hawrelak Park – 9230 Groat Road Northwest, Edmonton

Cost: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snow Valley Edmonton (@snowvalleyski)

What: With over 100 elements on the structure, there is something for everyone! Crawl, climb, swing, and step your way through locally themed elements up to 15 metres high, including the rainbow wall, ski bridge, swinging picnic table, and tons of other challenges!

When: Monday to Friday from 5 to 9 pm, Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 9 pm

Where: 3204 Rainbow Valley Road

Cost: $37 to $46; tickets can be found here

Wild Wave Pool Party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Infamous (@johnnyinfamous)

What: You and all of your friends are invited to the Wild Wave Pool Party at Millwoods Recreation Centre. Come listen to some sweet beats from DJ Kwake Entertainment as you swim through the waves!

When: Every Friday from July 15 to September 2 from 7 to 9 pm

Where: Millwoods Recreation Centre

Al Fresco on 4th

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #yegdt community league (@declorg)

What: Al Fresco on 4th, a vibrant downtown summer market, is filled with extended patios, various food trucks, and retail vendors.



When: Now until August 27

Time: Saturdays, 11 am to 3 pm

Where: 104th Street NW

Cost: Free

What: Edmonton will be coated with the works of Charles Monet, the French painter and founder of impressionism, who is among the most famous figures in the history of the art world, as Imagine Monet rolls into town.

When: June 8 to September 2

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

Cost: $0 to $45, tickets can be found here

What: Fort Edmonton Park is open for the season and it’s a must-see! Nestled on 64 acres of forested parkland along the river valley, visitors can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes. Explore a recreation of a fort from 1846 on the grounds during that time and streets detailing each era from 1885 to 1920. Check out the Ferris wheel, theatre, games, and so much more!

Where: 7000 143rd Street NW

When: May 21 to September 18, Wednesday to Sunday (and holiday Mondays)

Cost: $21 to $26, tickets can be found here

What: The Nature Connects exhibit at the Edmonton Valley Zoo offers some stunning sculptures made entirely out of the classic toys by acclaimed artist Sean Kenney. It’s been wowing audiences at botanical gardens, zoos, arboretums, and science centers around the world since 2012, so you don’t want to miss out on this!

When: Until September 4

Where: Edmonton Valley Zoo – 13315 Buena Vista Road

Cost: $15.95 for general admission

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Alberta Museum (@royal_alberta_museum)

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections, from its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you. It’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West Edmonton Mall (@official_wem)

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this weekend.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: It’s finally nice enough to get out and enjoy the outdoors in Edmonton, so why not work up a sweat after work by running some stairs? We are so lucky to have various spots to run them, so let’s get to work!

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free