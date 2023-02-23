7 awesome things to do this weekend in Edmonton: February 24 to 26

Mother Nature has broken her cold spell over the region just in time for the weekend.

With forecasters expecting a whopping 26°C increase in temperature on Saturday, there will be no shortage of things to do around town.

Here are seven amazing things you can get up to in Edmonton this weekend.

What: Winefest invites you to “indulge in hundreds of wines under one roof.” One ticket includes an all-inclusive sampling of wines, appetizers, and a complimentary take-home wine glass. Tickets are selling out fast!

Where: Edmonton Convention Centre

When: February 24 to 25

Cost: Tickets start at $121.26; buy them here

What: The first and only festival of its kind in Western Canada, this celebration of African, Black, Caribbean, and Latin cultures is a one-of-a-kind event. Come and experience the sights, sounds, and flavours of this incredible festival!

Where: The Starlite Room — 10030 102nd Street

When: February 25 to 26

Cost: $40 for an event pass

What: As a winter city, we are spoiled with the number of beautiful skating spots around us. We’ve compiled a list of the best locations for you and your friends to bundle up and glide around here.

What: After being cooped up inside all week, why not get out and explore? Check out this list of some of the most interesting attractions that are perfect for checking out this weekend.

What: We are pretty lucky to have such a fantastic food scene here in Edmonton. We curated this list of brand-new restaurants in town — check them out and let us know what you think!

What: This award-winning experience explores the diverse and beautiful cultures of First Nations and Métis Peoples and is open every weekend until the end of March. As a bonus, ticket holders for the Indigenous People’s Experience will receive a free general admission ticket for the 2023 summer season at the park.

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

When: Saturdays and Sundays, noon to 4 pm

Cost: $20 for adult admission

What: There is no better way to start your Saturday morning than at the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up something home-baked, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re finished.

Where: Old Strathcona Farmer’s Market — 10310 83rd Avenue NW

When: Open Saturdays 8 am to 3 pm