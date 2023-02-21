Grab the sunglasses: Edmonton is set to have a 26°C warm up

Edmonton is set to have a rollercoaster week of weather, with a polar plunge this week taking temperatures near the -30°C, before a big warmup for the weekend.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, today, February 21, will be just a high of -18°C and an overnight low of -27°C, with windchill tonight that is set to feel like a bone-chilling -37°C.

When you look ahead to this weekend, YEG is set to reach a high of -1°C on Saturday, a wicked 26°C temperature swing.

When you factor in the windchill that is expected for tonight, that increases to a difference of 36°C from now to Saturday.

So bundle up over these next few days and make sure to let your vehicle warm up before you head to work in the morning– at least there’s light at the end of the cold tunnel come the weekend!