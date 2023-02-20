7 warm and cozy things to do in Edmonton this week: February 21 to 24

Bundle up, Edmonton. Because we’re in for a cold one this week. A short week, at least.
Once again, we are caught in the icy grip of a polar vortex with lows plummeting below -30°C. Fortunately for you, we’ve curated a list of things to do that will make sure your toes stay warm. Look out for one another, and don’t forget to plug your car in!
Catch the Oilers at Rogers Place
What: Cheer on the Oilers at Rogers Place Tuesday night as they face off against the Philadelphia Flyers. Get your tickets ASAP!
When: February 21 at 7 pm
Where: Rogers Place Arena
Cost: Tickets start at $84.70; tickets can be found here
Brewmaster’s Dinner: Beer vs Wine Edition at CRAFT Beer Market
What: Banded Peak Brewing vs Mark Anthony Wines in the ultimate wine and beer tasting experience! Enjoy a four-course dinner with complementing wine and beer pairings. Then, guests cast their votes for which pairing reigns supreme, and the champion will be crowned at the end of the dinner.
When: February 23 from 6 to 8:30 pm
Where: CRAFT Beer Market (10013 101A Avenue NW)
Cost: $90 per person, includes a four-course menu plus beer and wine paired with each course. Tickets can be found here.
Winefest
What: Winefest invites you to “indulge in hundreds of wines under one roof.” One ticket includes an all-inclusive sampling of wines, appetizers, and a complimentary take-home wine glass. Tickets are selling out fast!
Where: Edmonton Convention Centre
When: February 24 to 25
Cost: Tickets start at $121.26; buy them here
Try a brand-new restaurant
What: We are pretty lucky to have such a fantastic food scene here in Edmonton. We just put together this list of brand-new restaurants; check them out and let us know what you think!
Where: Varies
Dream of the beach at the WEM Waterpark
What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this chilly week.
When: Hours vary throughout the week
Where: West Edmonton Mall
Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here
Muttart Conservatory
What: A classic winter escape. Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do this week in Edmonton.
When: Open year-round; hours vary throughout the week
Where: Muttart Conservatory (9626 96A Street)
Cost: $14.95 adult admission
Hit up a Rec Room
What: Get into some gaming at the Rec Room in either South Edmonton Common or West Edmonton Mall, and get into that competitive spirit as you and whoop your friend or partner at a game or two. If you are feeling adventurous, try axe throwing, bowling, or some simulators.
When: Various hours
Where: Check here for Edmonton locations
Cost: Varies