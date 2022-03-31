A Look Inside: Mansion with his and her garages just outside of Edmonton (PHOTOS)

If you can’t stand your spouse’s sometimes messy habits, this mansion just outside of Edmonton is at least offering the chance to have your own secluded garage.

That’s right; it offers his and hers garages on each side of the home. Kind of wild, right?

The home in Sturgeon County is listed for $1,459,000, according to its Zoocasa listing, and offers more than 3,600 square feet of living space.

It has five bedrooms and four bathrooms, along with those spectacular garages that offer a combined six bays and in-floor heating.

The chef’s kitchen has built-in ovens, a warmer, a microwave, and a large fridge. It’s just begging to have people in it so you can entertain and hand out some delicious dishes.

A two-sided fireplace can be found in the great room along with soaring ceilings and gorgeous hardwood floors.

Floating stairs take you to the secluded main bedroom in its own wing of the home on the second level, with a spa-like ensuite, a massive walk-in closet, and its own private deck overlooking the backyard.

Two more bedrooms can be found on the second floor of the home as well and are complete with their own ensuites too. How decadent!

The basement boasts two additional bedrooms, a full bath, a media room, and a gym area.

The yard is 0.77 acres in size and is completely fenced and landscaped, so all you have got to do is move in and enjoy this place.

So, there you have it. Those massive separate garages attached to this mansion are one unique selling point. Just imagine rolling outta the place on that long driveway. That sounds pretty awesome to us.