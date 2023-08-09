The Magical Brunch, an enchanting Disney-inspired brunch experience, is coming to Edmonton this fall.

Coming to a yet-to-be-revealed location in the northwest for just two days, this boozy experience is magic-inspired and offers the chance to jump into a fun boozy sing-a-long brunch.

This is from the same team behind similar pop-up adventures in Edmonton, like the Lego-inspired burger pop-up and the ABBA drag lunch.

Enter a kingdom far, far away in this transformed secret venue that will soon become a magical paradise. There will be incredible performances featuring the best Disney songs, karaoke, best-dressed competitions, interactive entertainment, and more.

Tickets are now on sale starting at $69. Each ticket includes brunch items and bottomless mimosas.

This event is two hours long. Tickets to these events tend to go super fast, so don’t wait too long to grab your tickets and become a part of this world.

When: October 14 and 15, 2023

Where: 100 Street NW, Edmonton

Price: $69 to $79 per person; buy here

Instagram