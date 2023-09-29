Edmonton teen killed after hitting concrete beam while standing in sunroof

An 18-year-old has been killed after a tragic incident in a parking lot at West Edmonton Mall on Thursday.
In a release, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) says around 1:45 pm, officers were called to the north parkade after reports of an accident.
“It was reported to police that a Toyota Camry sedan was travelling through the parkade when an adult male passenger stood up through the sunroof of the sedan. As the vehicle was passing underneath a ramp, the passenger struck a concrete beam,” reads the release.
EMS transported the 18-year-old to hospital, where he passed away.
The driver of the car, a 17-year-old, and a 15-year-old passenger were not hurt.
Speed and impairment are not believed to be factors and the EPS Major Collision Investigations Section (MCIS) continues to investigate.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.