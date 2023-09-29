Edmonton teen killed after hitting concrete beam while standing in sunroof

An 18-year-old has been killed after a tragic incident in a parking lot at West Edmonton Mall on Thursday.

In a release, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) says around 1:45 pm, officers were called to the north parkade after reports of an accident.

“It was reported to police that a Toyota Camry sedan was travelling through the parkade when an adult male passenger stood up through the sunroof of the sedan. As the vehicle was passing underneath a ramp, the passenger struck a concrete beam,” reads the release.

EMS transported the 18-year-old to hospital, where he passed away.

The driver of the car, a 17-year-old, and a 15-year-old passenger were not hurt.

Speed and impairment are not believed to be factors and the EPS Major Collision Investigations Section (MCIS) continues to investigate.