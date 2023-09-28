Edmonton Startup Week returns with a huge lineup of events this fall

Thousands of entrepreneurs, business leaders, and community champions are coming together this fall to learn from and inspire each other. And there’s still time for you to join in the fun.

Edmonton Startup Week, presented by Edmonton Unlimited, is happening at dozens of venues across the city from October 10 to 14.

The 10th annual event will help build momentum and opportunity around Edmonton’s unique entrepreneurial identity, startup community, and innovation culture. Most events are free and open to the public, and you can even register to build your free schedule today.

“Edmonton Startup is a week for entrepreneurs, problem solvers, and their teams to sharpen a new skill, feel a sense of community, and showcase their local innovations, products, and teams,” said Edmonton Unlimited to Daily Hive.

There are over 50 events to choose from this year hosted by over 40 community partners, including workshops, demos, and the highly anticipated Launch Party 14.

Organizers are helping participants make the most of their days by inviting everyone to make their own 2023 schedule.

Some of the events happening at Edmonton Startup Week 2023 include:

Tuesday, October 10

Startup Week Kick-off Party – ​Celebrate the start of the 10th annual Edmonton Startup Week by mingling with the founders and teams from inspiring startup companies. And yes, there will be snacks.

Entrepreneurship for Creatives: Unlocking the game developer within – Edmonton-based panellists will share their journey in game development and inspire attendees to create their own.

Startup Crawl + Afterparty – An opportunity to meet the minds behind Edmonton’s emerging companies and check out their downtown workspaces.

Wednesday, October 11

Transforming Alberta: Exploring the Impact of Health Innovation by HealthCities – Experts from Alberta’s innovation community will spotlight ongoing partnerships that aim to meaningfully impact health while contributing to the broader economic and technological advancements in the province.

AI Startup Panel by Amii (Alberta Machine Learning Institute) – Discover how startups are leveraging AI right here in the city.

NorQuest Esports Game Night – Play games, cheer on your fellow players, and network with fellow gamers at this free event. No sign-up is required.

Thursday, October 12

Women in Tech by Jobber – ​This event is led by the software development company behind Jobber and will feature an insightful discussion of women in tech.

Business Model 101 – Edmonton Unlimited hosts an event that explores the lean canvas – a tool that is described as being “as popular with entrepreneurs as a rubber duck is in a bathtub.”

Launch Party – ​The fourteenth annual Launch Party is Edmonton Startup Week’s flagship event. Join in the celebration of ten of the city’s hottest startups at the Edmonton Convention Centre.

Friday, October 13

Leadership Café: Sarah Doyle will teach participants how to build trust and influence culture, all while scaling their business.

Branding & (Hangover) Breakfast: How to Master Influencer Marketing – The Advertising Club of Edmonton, an organization that supports and promotes the city’s advertising, marketing and media industries, leads a morning event that will help attendees master the important skill set.

The Importance of Play – Foam Flinging at Foam Fighters or A Good Day to Mountain Bike with Good Day Optics – Work hard, play harder. Take a break from the office and connect with your fellow entrepreneurs at one of the fun events at Edmonton Startup Week.

Saturday, October 14

StartUpRoast: A Comedy Pitch-Off – This one-of-a-kind event combines the world of business pitches with the comedy stage. Guests are promised laughter, learning, and unforgettable moments at StartUpRoast.

Emotion importance when choosing experience – ​JustVibe leads an exploration of the importance of emotion when choosing and creating memorable experiences.

The Misconceptions of Marketing For Startup Businesses – a panel of experts will uncover the misconceptions of marketing startups. Participants will learn valuable business marketing practices and gain long-term value from the insights.

A full calendar of Edmonton StartUp Week events can be found online.

When: October 10 to 14, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and tickets events. Register to build your own schedule online.