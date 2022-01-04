If you have been missing Taylor Swift tunes since she last toured Edmonton in 2015, you are in luck. A candlelight Taylor Swift tribute concert is coming to Edmonton in February.

The show will be put on by Fever, with two evening shows on Thursday, February 24.

Tickets range between $40 and $50, with the show being held at The Pioneers Cabin at 9430 Scona Road NW.

The 14 song setlist is as follows:

“Shake it Off”

“You Belong With Me”

“All Too Well”

“We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”

“Blank Space”

“Cardigan”

“Lover”

“Wildest Dream”

“Love Story”

“Invisible String”

“Enchanted”

“I Knew You Were Trouble”

“New Romantics”

“I Don’t Want to Live Forever”

In accordance with new regulations put in place by the Alberta government, it will be mandatory for all attendees to show their proof of vaccination or an eligible negative COVID test to the event staff in order to access the event.

So, there you have it.

Get ready to hear Taylor’s catalog of hits through the magic of an instrumental reinterpretation. We personally can’t wait to hear All Too Well and Enchanted.