Takopo, a very popular Japanese street food spot, just launched a new truck concept in Edmonton.

This place specializes in serving takoyaki, one of Japan’s most popular foods, a deep-fried snack in the shape of a ball.

The takoyaki here is innovative, with fresh ingredients, interesting proteins, and a concoction of sauces featuring many different Asian flavours.

Takoyaki is a Japanese snack that’s made here with wheat flour-based batter and then cooked in a special moulded pan to get its perfect ball shape.

Then, it’s filled with whatever kind of proteins you choose, along with pickled ginger, green onion, and cabbage, and then drizzled with sauces. It’s then topped with bonito flakes and nori seaweed.

The meat options on the menu are octopus, shrimp, crab, scallops, and mushrooms and corn, with a variety of sauces, such as original, wasabi, sriracha, cheese, and creamy sesame.

These can be ordered in many different quantities, starting at six, and going up to party trays with 42 snack balls in each box.

If you’ve never tried takoyaki, or you have and love them, then look out for this Edmonton food truck driving around the city.

Takopo

Instagram