This swanky downtown Edmonton penthouse is renting for $5,500 a month

Your dream rental has finally arrived.

This bright and inviting downtown Edmonton condo, conveniently located near incredible restaurants and walkable shops in the heart of the ICE District, comes with all the bells and whistles and could be yours to rent for a cool $5,500 per month.

This penthouse, located in the Fox One tower downtown, offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a bonus room on the second floor of this expansive unit. Two massive terraces overlook downtown, giving you the perfect view of the impressive Rogers Place.

And the views in this place go on for days, with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the city.

Luxuries in this fully upgraded suite include automatic custom blinds, glass stair railings, and a modern kitchen. One huge terrace comes complete with a gas hook-up, pergola, and water hose, making it perfect for gardening enthusiasts.

“The primary bedroom has a huge walk-in closet and ensuite with a massive walk-in shower. There are two furnaces, AC, and additional main floor heating. This condo is in the heart of all the action,” the advertisement on Rentals.ca reads.

You might also like: WestJet flight makes an emergency landing in Kelowna (VIDEO)

You could be in a film that's being shot in Edmonton later this month

There’s an RC car track at the Bonnie Doon Mall now and it’s so charming (PHOTOS)

No need to worry about parking your car downtown either, as the condo includes two parking spaces in a secured underground parking lot.

It’s a pretty spectacular place, but for $5,500 per month, we may have to pass for now. Would you rent this penthouse? Let us know in the comments.