NewsMovies & TV

You could be in a film that's being shot in Edmonton later this month

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Mar 3 2023, 5:15 pm
You could be in a film that's being shot in Edmonton later this month
gnepphoto/Shutterstock

Now is your chance if you’ve ever dreamed of seeing yourself on the big screen.

Northern Gateway Films, an award-winning production company founded in Edmonton, is looking for community groups and volunteers to appear as background actors in various group scenes later this month.

The scenes are being shot in Edmonton and surrounding areas for an upcoming holiday rom-com, Coupled up for Christmas.

The dates for filming are:

  • March 7 at the Edmonton Ski Club
  • March 8 at Dr. Wilbert McIntyre Park
  • March 9 at Studio96 Event Space
  • March 17 in Spruce Grove/Sturgeon County

Anyone interested can email their contact information, a photo, and availability to [email protected].

Good luck!

Northern Gateway Films/Instagram

Allison StephenAllison Stephen
+ News
+ Movies & TV
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.