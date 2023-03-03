You could be in a film that's being shot in Edmonton later this month
Mar 3 2023, 5:15 pm
Now is your chance if you’ve ever dreamed of seeing yourself on the big screen.
Northern Gateway Films, an award-winning production company founded in Edmonton, is looking for community groups and volunteers to appear as background actors in various group scenes later this month.
The scenes are being shot in Edmonton and surrounding areas for an upcoming holiday rom-com, Coupled up for Christmas.
The dates for filming are:
- March 7 at the Edmonton Ski Club
- March 8 at Dr. Wilbert McIntyre Park
- March 9 at Studio96 Event Space
- March 17 in Spruce Grove/Sturgeon County
Anyone interested can email their contact information, a photo, and availability to [email protected].
Good luck!