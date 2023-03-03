You could be in a film that's being shot in Edmonton later this month

Now is your chance if you’ve ever dreamed of seeing yourself on the big screen.

Northern Gateway Films, an award-winning production company founded in Edmonton, is looking for community groups and volunteers to appear as background actors in various group scenes later this month.

The scenes are being shot in Edmonton and surrounding areas for an upcoming holiday rom-com, Coupled up for Christmas.

You might also like: Canadian city gets a catchy new slogan from Michael B. Jordan (VIDEO)

Man thrilled with $500k lottery win until he realized it was a much bigger prize

10 adorable adoptables available now at the Edmonton Humane Society (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

The dates for filming are:

March 7 at the Edmonton Ski Club

March 8 at Dr. Wilbert McIntyre Park

March 9 at Studio96 Event Space

March 17 in Spruce Grove/Sturgeon County

Anyone interested can email their contact information, a photo, and availability to [email protected].

Good luck!