Want extra cash this summer? Check out these seasonal jobs in Edmonton

Looking to make some money this summer? There are lots of seasonal jobs available in Edmonton, and some of them offer pretty good hourly rates.

From driving the Edmonton Riverboat to spending the summer working in a mountain lodge, we rounded up places near Edmonton that we thought would be pretty cool to work for this season.

So brush up that resume and check out these summer jobs hiring around Edmonton:

Who: The Edmonton Queen has sailed on the North Saskatchewan River since 1995 and is a summertime staple in YEG.

Who: The City of Edmonton has hundreds of jobs available, from full-time and part-time to contract work, and some provide outstanding benefits.

Who: Nestled at the edge of Jasper National Park, Overlander Mountain Lodge is a stunning retreat in the Rocky Mountains.

Who: Arbor-Tech Utility Services Ltd. is an Alberta-based, full-service vegetation management company providing professional services to the utility, oil and gas, pipeline, forestry and municipal industries.

