13 summer vacay spots you can fly to from YEG for under $500 roundtrip
All this snow melting really has us thinking about our summer vacation plans.
Apart from Saturday’s freak snowfall, which pretty much melted by the end of the weekend, it feels incredible to be enjoying the sunshine, and we are so ready for the seasons to change.
If you haven’t already, now is probably a good time to start planning your summer vacation.
From the bustling streets of mega-metropolises like New York City and Mexico City to the pristine beaches of Hawaii, here are some fantastic vacation destinations for under $500 roundtrip.
Honolulu, Hawaii
View this post on Instagram
Dates: June 15 to 22
Airline: WestJet
Price: $477
Nashville, Tennessee
View this post on Instagram
Dates: August 4 to 11
Airline: WestJet
Price: $366
Las Vegas, Nevada
View this post on Instagram
Dates: June 2 to 9
Airline: Swoop
Price: $169
Mexico City, Mexico
View this post on Instagram
Dates: June 1 to 7
Airline: Swoop, Volaris
Price: $433
San Diego, California
View this post on Instagram
Dates: August 4 to 10
Airline: WestJet
Price: $481
Orlando, Florida
View this post on Instagram
Dates: June 18 to 24
Airline: WestJet
Price: $420
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
View this post on Instagram
Dates: July 15 to 22
Airline: Swoop
Price: $382
San Francisco, California
View this post on Instagram
Dates: June 1 to 8
Airline: WestJet
Price: $366
New York, New York
View this post on Instagram
Dates: July 6 to 13
Airline: WestJet
Price: $458
Palm Springs, California
View this post on Instagram
Dates: July 2 to 9
Airline: WestJet
Price: $376
Atlanta, Georgia
View this post on Instagram
Dates: August 10 to 17
Airline: Air Canada
Price: $416
Cancun, Mexico
View this post on Instagram
Dates: August 3 to 10
Airline: WestJet
Price: $461
Los Angeles, California
View this post on Instagram
Dates: August 5 to 12
Airline: Flair
Price: $177