13 summer vacay spots you can fly to from YEG for under $500 roundtrip

All this snow melting really has us thinking about our summer vacation plans.

Apart from Saturday’s freak snowfall, which pretty much melted by the end of the weekend, it feels incredible to be enjoying the sunshine, and we are so ready for the seasons to change.

If you haven’t already, now is probably a good time to start planning your summer vacation.

From the bustling streets of mega-metropolises like New York City and Mexico City to the pristine beaches of Hawaii, here are some fantastic vacation destinations for under $500 roundtrip.

Honolulu, Hawaii

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Honolulu, Hawaii (@honolulu_life)

Dates: June 15 to 22

Airline: WestJet

Price: $477

Nashville, Tennessee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by the nashville guide (@thenashvilleguide)

Dates: August 4 to 11

Airline: WestJet

Price: $366

Las Vegas, Nevada

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Las Vegas (@vegas)

Dates: June 2 to 9

Airline: Swoop

Price: $169

Mexico City, Mexico

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mexico City Live (@mexicocitylive)

Dates: June 1 to 7

Airline: Swoop, Volaris

Price: $433

San Diego, California

View this post on Instagram A post shared by San Diego (@visitsandiego)

Dates: August 4 to 10

Airline: WestJet

Price: $481

Orlando, Florida

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Orlando (@visitorlando)

Dates: June 18 to 24

Airline: WestJet

Price: $420

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Puerto Vallarta (@visitpuertovallarta)

Dates: July 15 to 22

Airline: Swoop

Price: $382

San Francisco, California

View this post on Instagram A post shared by San Francisco | Things to do in San Francisco (@onlyinsf)

Dates: June 1 to 8

Airline: WestJet

Price: $366

New York, New York

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Instagram (@newyork_instagram)

Dates: July 6 to 13

Airline: WestJet

Price: $458

Palm Springs, California

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Palm Springs (@visitpalmsprings)

Dates: July 2 to 9

Airline: WestJet

Price: $376

Atlanta, Georgia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Discover Atlanta (@discoveratlanta)

Dates: August 10 to 17

Airline: Air Canada

Price: $416

Cancun, Mexico

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cancun (@visitcancun)

Dates: August 3 to 10

Airline: WestJet

Price: $461

Los Angeles, California

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Discover Los Angeles (@discoverla)

Dates: August 5 to 12

Airline: Flair

Price: $177