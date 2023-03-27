NewsTravel DealsMapped

13 summer vacay spots you can fly to from YEG for under $500 roundtrip

Allison Stephen
Mar 27 2023, 5:21 pm
Maridav/Shutterstock │ Ramiro Reyna Jr/Shutterstock

All this snow melting really has us thinking about our summer vacation plans.

Apart from Saturday’s freak snowfall, which pretty much melted by the end of the weekend, it feels incredible to be enjoying the sunshine, and we are so ready for the seasons to change.

If you haven’t already, now is probably a good time to start planning your summer vacation.

From the bustling streets of mega-metropolises like New York City and Mexico City to the pristine beaches of Hawaii, here are some fantastic vacation destinations for under $500 roundtrip.

Honolulu, Hawaii

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Honolulu, Hawaii (@honolulu_life)

Dates: June 15 to 22
Airline: WestJet
Price: $477

Nashville, Tennessee

Dates: August 4 to 11
Airline: WestJet
Price: $366

Las Vegas, Nevada

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Las Vegas (@vegas)

Dates: June 2 to 9
Airline: Swoop
Price: $169

Mexico City, Mexico

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mexico City Live (@mexicocitylive)

Dates: June 1 to 7
Airline: Swoop, Volaris
Price: $433

San Diego, California

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by San Diego (@visitsandiego)

Dates: August 4 to 10
Airline: WestJet
Price: $481

Orlando, Florida

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Visit Orlando (@visitorlando)

Dates: June 18 to 24
Airline: WestJet
Price: $420

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Dates: July 15 to 22
Airline: Swoop
Price: $382

San Francisco, California

Dates: June 1 to 8
Airline: WestJet
Price: $366

New York, New York

Dates: July 6 to 13
Airline: WestJet
Price: $458

Palm Springs, California

Dates: July 2 to 9
Airline: WestJet
Price: $376

Atlanta, Georgia

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Discover Atlanta (@discoveratlanta)

Dates: August 10 to 17
Airline: Air Canada
Price: $416

Cancun, Mexico

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cancun (@visitcancun)

Dates: August 3 to 10
Airline: WestJet
Price: $461

Los Angeles, California

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Discover Los Angeles (@discoverla)

Dates: August 5 to 12
Airline: Flair
Price: $177

