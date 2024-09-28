How to stream tonight's Oilers-Kraken game for FREE

The Edmonton Oilers are back in action tonight, taking on the Seattle Kraken in what will be their fifth preseason outing.

As is the case with plenty of preseason action, tonight’s outing won’t be televised. Fans who want to tune in will be in luck, however, as the Oilers will stream the game for all who are interested.

Edmonton will stream tonight’s game on Oilers Plus. Normally, that service requires a $8.99 subscription fee, but fans can get two months free by using the promo code “PRESEASON24!” Those wanting to hear the radio feed can do so by tuning into 630CHED.

The preseason hasn’t been overly kind to the Oilers thus far, as they sit with a record of 1-3 through their first four outings. That said, tonight could see them get back on track, as head coach Kris Knoblauch indicated yesterday that fans should expect to see a significant amount of veterans in the lineup.

“We’ll probably look at two of our four lines and two lines of guys who are on the cusp of making the team,” Knoblauch said. “It’ll probably be about half of our roster.”

After a heartbreaking defeat in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last season, the Oilers improved their roster even further in the eyes of many this summer. They made some major additions on the opening day of free agency, signing both Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson while also re-signing some key members from last year’s team, including Adam Henrique, Connor Brown, and Mattias Janmark.

While a lineup has yet to be released, expect to see at least a few of the names mentioned above to suit up tonight. Puck drop is set for 7 pm MT.