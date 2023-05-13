SportsHockeyOilers

NHL finally reveals start time for Sunday's Oilers playoff game in Edmonton

May 13 2023, 4:59 pm
Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The start time for Game 6 between the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday has finally been revealed.

Despite it being the only NHL game taking place that day, the NHL announced on Saturday that puck drop has been set for 8 pm MT / 10 pm ET.

Fans all over the country are not happy with the unnecessarily late start — especially those out east.

Many see the scheduling as a poor marketing decision on the NHL’s part.

Others, who probably have to wake up early on Monday, have decided not to watch.

Despite the late start, the next game will be a crucial one for the Oilers who are on the brink of elimination, down 3-2 in the second-round series.

Game 6 will be televised on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports in Canada.

Game 7 of the Second Round series, if necessary, is set for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

