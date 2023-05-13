NHL finally reveals start time for Sunday's Oilers playoff game in Edmonton

The start time for Game 6 between the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday has finally been revealed.
NHL announces start time for Golden Knights-Oilers Game 6 on Sunday https://t.co/FgSF1ImF1V
— NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) May 13, 2023
Despite it being the only NHL game taking place that day, the NHL announced on Saturday that puck drop has been set for 8 pm MT / 10 pm ET.
Fans all over the country are not happy with the unnecessarily late start — especially those out east.
Another genius marketing decision by the league. No other game, makes no sense
— David Smith (@jetsriders66) May 13, 2023
More idiotic scheduling. It never ends
— Spirouch (@Spirouch17) May 13, 2023
Many see the scheduling as a poor marketing decision on the NHL’s part.
Only game tomorrow and the NHL doesnt take the opportunity to market their best player in a 7pm or 8pm est time slot. So stupid
— Chris (@oilersfan3131) May 13, 2023
Only game on the schedule and it’s at 10pm EST. Truly a disgrace for hockey fans.
— Quinn (@Quinn_2428) May 13, 2023
Wow with start times like these I can’t imagine why viewership was down 22%
— Doonz (@Doonz_2017) May 13, 2023
Others, who probably have to wake up early on Monday, have decided not to watch.
Guess I’m not watching that game tomorrow
— Christopher (@ChristopherP99) May 13, 2023
Despite the late start, the next game will be a crucial one for the Oilers who are on the brink of elimination, down 3-2 in the second-round series.
Game 6 will be televised on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports in Canada.
Game 7 of the Second Round series, if necessary, is set for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.