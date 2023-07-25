St. Louis Bar & Grill is offering all-you-can-eat Mondays in Alberta
The St. Louis Bar & Grill is no stranger to epic wing deals.
Running on Mondays, the popular wing chain with over 75 locations across Canada will be having an all-you-can-meat wing event.
This Alberta-exclusive deal costs $20.99 per person and offers all-you-can-eat wings for that price. It applies to boneless chicken only, and it’s available all day!
There are currently three locations in the Edmonton area: 375 Saint Albert Trail, St. Albert, 3810 Sherwood Drive Unit 110, Sherwood Park, and 14222 28th Avenue SW Edmonton.
- You might also like:
- A 1950s diner experience run by rude "Karens" is returning to Edmonton this summer (VIDEO)
- One of Edmonton's best restaurants opening its newest location soon in Calgary
- Popular Edmonton restaurant reopens with new name and location after being "forced out"
View this post on Instagram
The Canadian chain is known for its wings, ribs, and other BBQ-style eats and operates locations in Ontario, Alberta, BC, and The Maritimes.
St. Louis’ wings come in several different fan-favourite flavour varieties, including Hot & Honey, Buffalo Ranch, General Tao’s, and Smoked BBQ Heat.
Mondays can be hard, but this definitely makes them feel a little bit easier.
All-you-can-MEAT! Mondays
When: Every Monday
Where: Participating locations in Alberta
Price: $20.99