St. Louis Bar & Grill is offering all-you-can-eat Mondays in Alberta

Jul 25 2023, 5:36 pm
The St. Louis Bar & Grill is no stranger to epic wing deals.

Running on Mondays, the popular wing chain with over 75 locations across Canada will be having an all-you-can-meat wing event.

This Alberta-exclusive deal costs $20.99 per person and offers all-you-can-eat wings for that price. It applies to boneless chicken only, and it’s available all day!

There are currently three locations in the Edmonton area: 375 Saint Albert Trail, St. Albert, 3810 Sherwood Drive Unit 110, Sherwood Park, and 14222 28th Avenue SW Edmonton.

The Canadian chain is known for its wings, ribs, and other BBQ-style eats and operates locations in Ontario, Alberta, BC, and The Maritimes.

St. Louis’ wings come in several different fan-favourite flavour varieties, including Hot & Honey, Buffalo Ranch, General Tao’s, and Smoked BBQ Heat.

Mondays can be hard, but this definitely makes them feel a little bit easier.

All-you-can-MEAT! Mondays

When: Every Monday
Where: Participating locations in Alberta
Price: $20.99

