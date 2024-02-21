Oilers shake up lines as Nugent-Hopkins "questionable" against Bruins

The Edmonton Oilers might be without one of their top forwards against the Boston Bruins tonight.

As the team took to the downtown community skate this morning, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was nowhere to be seen. Instead, Warren Foegele was in his place alongside Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman.

After the skate, Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch told media that the longest-serving Oiler was sick at home and is “questionable” to suit up against the fourth-ranked Bruins. Tony Brar with Oilers TV shared some of the Nuge-less lines from this morning.

Oilers lines and pairings this morning without RNH on the ice: Foegele – McDavid – Hyman

Kane – Draisaitl – McLeod

Janmark – Holloway – Perry

Gagner – Ryan – Brown Ekholm – Bouchard

Nurse – Ceci

Kulak – Desharnais Skinner#Oilers — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) February 21, 2024

If Nugent-Hopkins does indeed miss tonight’s game, the team will have to pivot. As mentioned, Foegele looks like he will be the guy to replace him on the top line. Foegele has shown flashes of brilliance this season, picking up 11 goals and 27 points in 52 games so far this season. He also has been invisible for large stretches, scoring just three points in his last 10 games, with one of those points being an empty net goal.

Ryan McLeod will also get another look in the team’s top six, playing on the Oilers’ second line with Leon Draisaitl and Evander Kane. McLeod has also been struggling of late with just a single point in the last 11 games. He showed some chemistry on a line with Draisaitl earlier this season, and logic would say he’s due to pick things up sooner rather than later… at least that is the hope.

On the third line, Dylan Holloway will get a rare look at the centre beside veterans Corey Perry and Mattias Janmark. Perry has been hot of late, scoring his first two goals as an Oiler in the past two games. Holloway is still looking to have his break out, having just four points on the year.

Connor Brown will return to the lineup on the fourth line after being a healthy scratch against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday. He will be joined by Derek Ryan and Sam Gagner.

As per usual, no changes on the backend and Stuart Skinner is expected to get the start for the Oilers.

Puck drop is set for 8 pm MT on Sportsnet Wednesday Night Hockey.