Smog alert: Special air quality statement issued for Edmonton

If you’ve noticed a bit of haze in the sky lately, you’re not the only one.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Edmonton and surrounding areas.

The weather agency says that a stagnant weather pattern is causing pollutants to build up near the earth’s surface, causing poor air quality.

Today’s air quality values are expected to hit a seven, considered “high-risk” for outdoor activities. Forecasters believe it’ll be worse during the afternoon and evening.

Unfortunately, today won’t be the end of it either. Forecasters believe the smog will hang around for the remainder of the week.

While the special air quality statement is in effect, you may experience more coughing, throat irritation, and shortness of breath.

Keep an eye out for loved ones especially sensitive to air pollution.

Temperature inversions are common causes of poor winter air quality. Warmer air on top traps cooler air at ground level, trapping pollutants at the surface.