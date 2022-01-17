Alberta-born comic performs in Snowed In Comedy Tour this winter

Looking to warm up your winter with a night of laughs? Makes plans to check out the Snowed In Comedy Tour at The Backstage Theatre on March 10.

Known as the biggest comedy tour in Canada, the Snowed In Comedy Tour boasts a lineup filled with award-winning comedians, Just for Laughs alumni, and more.

“Who doesn’t need a laugh after what we’ve all been through?” asked Snowed In Comedy Tour in a release. “There’s something for every brand of humour, and everyone will walk away with their own personal favourite.”

Performing at The Backstage Theatre is Camrose-born Paul Myrehaug. The winner of The Comedy Network’s Great Canadian Laugh Off and the $25,000 prize, Myrehaug was also runner-up in the Seattle International Comedy Competition and a finalist in the Boston Comedy Competition. He can also be seen on Just For Laughs, Sirius XM and on CBC’s The Debaters.

Tour founder Dan Quinn will also be performing on March 10. He won the Canadian Comedy Competition at Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal, has performed on CTV’s Comedy Now, CBC’s The Debaters, and SiriusXM radio. Quinn was also awarded Best of the Fest at the Hubcap Comedy Festival in Moncton.

Two-time Canadian Comedy Award nominee and Leo Award-winning comedy writer Erica Sigurdson is also part of the tour this year. Sigurdson has appeared on The Debaters over 50 times, was a semi-finalist in the Seattle International Comedy Competition, and has performed at comedy festivals all across the country.

And rounding out the stacked lineup is a winner of the Seattle International Comedy Competition, Damonde Schritter. His comedy specials have aired on CTV, CBC, HBO, Comedy Network, and Comedy Central. Schritter performed at the New Faces Gala at Just for Laughs and he can also be heard on The Debaters and Madly Off in All Directions.

When: March 10, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Backstage Theatre – 10330 84 Ave NW, Edmonton

Cost: $46 including $4 fee, purchase online