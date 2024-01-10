It's time for the Oilers to put Sam Gagner back in the lineup

After what can only be described as a sloppy win by the Edmonton Oilers over an underpowered Chicago Blackhawks team, it’s time for head coach Kris Knoblauch to mix up his bottom six.

Though the team is currently in the midst of an eight-game winning streak, there were some not-so-encouraging signs on Tuesday night that might be a signal that some changes are needed throughout the lineup, specifically on the third and fourth lines.

The offence has dried up of late down the roster, with players from either of those lines scoring zero goals for the team over the past six games. This is despite the third line getting a pure goalscorer in Evander Kane, who only has two points in his last 11 games.

Knoblauch has the opportunity to make an easy change to help jumpstart this offence: put veteran Sam Gagner back into the lineup.

The 34-year-old has been out with an injury since mid-December but told reporters last week that he was healthy and ready to get back into action.

“I’m ready to go… I’m feeling good now, feeling ready to go.”

Before the injury, Gagner had been on a roll for the Oilers with five points in his previous six outings. The veteran is feeling good while on his third tour in Edmonton.

Knoblauch has given a reason why Gagner hasn’t made his way back into the lineup. The rookie head coach likes how his team has been playing and doesn’t want to make any changes to a lineup that has been winning hockey games. However, after Tuesday night’s lacklustre performance, it’s the perfect opportunity to make a small change and get Gagner back up to playing speed.

If the team does decide to reinsert Gagner, they will have to take at least one player out of the lineup. The two obvious players that could come out are Adam Erne and Connor Brown, the latter of whom is still looking for his first Oilers goal. Considering Gagner shoots right, it would make more sense for him to replace Brown on the third line with Derek Ryan and Evander Kane.

It might not be the biggest change in the world but it could provide a much-needed spark to a bottom six that hasn’t been pulling its weight through this latest winning streak.