Shooting in Edmonton's southside leaves 11-year-old and father dead

Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is investigating after a shooting on the city’s southside yesterday left a man and his 11-year-old son dead.

Yesterday, at around noon, police responded to reports of a shooting outside an A&W near 50th Street and Ellerslie Road. Upon arrival, officers located a 41-year-old man and an 11-year-old child in medical distress. EMS responded; however, both the man and child died on the scene.

Another 11-year-old child was inside the vehicle at the time. However, he was not related to the two and was physically unharmed.

Shortly after the shooting, police were notified of a vehicle fire near 34th Street and Township Road 510, north of Beaumont. No one was located inside the vehicle, and police believe the car to be linked to the shooting.

Police have identified the 41-year-old as Harpreet Uppal, who was “very well-known” to police, EPS confirmed during a press conference Friday morning. Autopsies have been scheduled for next week.

“We are sad to report that a child lost their life today as a result of this violent event,” says Staff Sergeant Rob Bilawey with the EPS Homicide Section.

“The loss or injury of children as a result of gunfire is unfathomable, and we urge anyone with information that may assist this investigation to come forward as soon as possible.”

During a press conference, acting Staff Sergeant Colin Derksen noted that the risk to the public was “significant” and that it’s “understandable” that Edmontonians are shaken following the shooting.

“The landscape has changed out there, and this really bugs me,” Derksen said.

“There’s no longer any respect for children, families, innocent civilians, among our organized crime groups when they want to further their own interest.”

“The loss of a child at the hands of gun violence is an unthinkable tragedy.”

No arrests have been made, and EPS continues to investigate. Derksen encourages anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to reach out to police.