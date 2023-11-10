"Great observation": Draisaitl gets short with reporter after Oilers' loss to Sharks

Hope is hard to come by in the Edmonton Oilers organization right now. And Thursday night’s loss to the San Jose Sharks, one of the worst teams in the NHL, seems to have brought rock bottom down another level.

Star forward Leon Draisaitl, who registered one assist in the 3-2 loss, spoke with reporters after the game, and his frustration was evident.

“I don’t really know what to say,” the 28-year-old said. “It’s just not in sync right now.”

When asked how the Oilers’ powerplay seems to have gone from best in league history to ineffective within a few months, Draisaitl once again struggled to find an explanation, showing some optimism by insinuating that it can’t get much worse.

“Well it can only go up,” he said. “When you’re gripping the stick a little too tight in general that tends to happen.”

The Cologne, Germany, native pointed to a lack of confidence as one reason the talented group has started their season with a 2-9-1 record, which has them in a last-place tie with San Jose.

“Not too many guys in this room that have confidence right now. I’m part of that group.”

As the questions kept coming, Draisaitl, who netted 52 goals and 128 points last year, appeared to lose his patience at one point.

“It just feels like no one’s going right now,” one reporter told Draisaitl.

“Great observation,” the player replied sarcastically.

The former Hart Trophy winner has a history of sparring with local media. He turned a question back at another reporter just last month after he was asked about goalie Stuart Skinner potentially costing his team a game.

While he’s got a more-than-respectable output of five goals and 10 assists over 12 games this year, Draisaitl was also asked about his slowed production. Although not a cold streak by most players’ standards, the power forward said he’s gone through similar slumps.

“It just happens. I’ve had weeks before where it didn’t go my way. This one seems a little more drastic since it’s early on in the year,” he explained. “Every player in the league has had stretches like this before.”

Edmonton will get a chance to improve their record with a road game against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night