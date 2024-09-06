Free agent Shattenkirk interested in signing with Oilers: report

The Edmonton Oilers could be adding a veteran presence to their blue line.

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, veteran defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk has expressed interest in joining the Oilers.

During Friday’s episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast, Friedman mentioned that Edmonton is still in the market for another defenseman and that the 35-year-old is eyeing the possibility of playing there.

“Edmonton is still looking for maybe another defenceman,” said Friedman. “You know who I heard would potentially be interested in playing there? Kevin Shattenkirk. I’ve heard that Shattenkirk would love to be part of that Oilers team if there’s a spot for him.”

After spending the 2023-24 campaign with the Boston Bruins, Shattenkirk remains an unrestricted free agent. The offensive defenceman netted six goals and 24 points over 61 games last season.

Drafted 14th overall by the Colorado Avalanche in 2007, Shattenkirk has 952 NHL games under his belt. Over the years, he’s also suited up for the St. Louis Blues, New York Rangers, Anaheim Ducks, and Tampa Bay Lightning, where he won the Stanley Cup in 2020.

But with the Oilers having minimal cap space, the American blueliner would likely have to take a contract below the $1 million if he wants to join the Cup-contending lineup.

Shattenkirk is not the only possible addition to Edmonton’s roster for 2024-25, though.

Friedman also reported that “Edmonton is coming off the list of places people don’t wanna go.”

“I heard from some agents who told me that there were players who took Edmonton off their no-trade lists… Players, right now, they think they can win in Edmonton.”

With training camp on the horizon, the Oilers will officially kick off their season on October 9 with a home game against the Winnipeg Jets