Oilers welcoming people back into arena with annual "Fan Day"

Edmonton Oilers fans will be able to pack into Rogers Place for the first time in months in just a few weeks.

The team announced plans for their annual “Fan Day” to make a return, with fans being able to come to Rogers Place free of charge to enjoy a locker-room sale in Ford Hall, an open practice, as well as an autograph/hot stove session with an unnamed Oilers alumni.

It will all take place on September 22 from 9:30 to 11 am at both Rogers Place and the Ice District Plaza.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR‼️ The fifth annual #Oilers Fan Day in partnership with @GlobalEdmonton & @630CHED is set for Sunday, Sept. 22 at @RogersPlace & @IceDistrict Plaza including an open practice, locker room sale, hot stove interviews, kids zone with Hunter & more! — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) September 5, 2024

While the locker room sale and open practice will be held in the arena, fans will also be able to mingle about in the Ice District Plaza where there will be family-friendly activities such as a bouncy castle, balloon artists, face painters, a photo booth, prize wheel, and even a hockey zone.

Fans can also snap some photos with members of the Orange and Blue Ice Crew and everyone’s favourite mascot, Hunter.

This will be the first chance that fans have to get a look at some of the newest Oilers players as Jeff Skinner, Viktor Arvidsson, Vasily Podkolzin, Ty Emberson, and Matthew Savoie are all expected to be taking part in the scrimmage.

The Fan Day festivities will also bleed directly into that day’s Oktoberfest celebration, which will take place directly beside Rogers Place in the Ice District Fan Park starting at 11 am.

Edmonton’s first preseason game against the Winnipeg Jets will also take place that afternoon, with a start time of 4 pm MT.