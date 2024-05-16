Shaq had a special gift for Hyman before tonight's Oilers game

Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman was greeted with a fun surprise from a new friend this morning ahead of a crucial Game 5.

NBA legend and current TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal sent one of his game-worn Los Angeles Lakers jerseys to the Oilers winger through NHL on TNT reporter Nabil Karim.

Hyman might have some issues fitting into the jersey made for the 7-foot-1, 365 pound Shaq.

It’s the latest in what’s become a back-and-forth gift-giving exchange between Hyman and the basketball legend. It all started when it was revealed that the Oilers forward was nicknamed “Shaq Hyman” while with the Toronto Maple Leafs organization.

The forward got the nickname because of his tendency to get into the paint in front of the net and score goals from that area.

This story eventually led to Shaq joining the NHL on TNT panel for a few hilarious segments. The personable basketball legend is never one to shy away from having some fun.

SHAQ HYMAN IS BACK IN THE @NHL_on_TNT STUDIO ON "SKATES" 😭 pic.twitter.com/uXnk5K8TRz — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 1, 2024

Hyman and members of the Oilers staff then sent Shaq a gift package that included a massive signed jersey and a stick custom-made for the seven-footer.

When @ZachHyman & the #Oilers equipment staff saw @SHAQ embracing his "Shaq Hyman" persona on @NHL_On_TNT, they sent the @NBA legend an extra, extra, extra, extra large signed jersey plus a custom stick suitable for a seven-footer! pic.twitter.com/Zgvebdwj3a — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) May 9, 2024

The four-time NBA champion and three-time NBA Finals MVP returned the favour today with the signed Lakers jersey. Hyman was smiling as he took photos with the special piece of sports memorabilia in the Oilers’ dressing room.

Shaq is widely considered to be one of the greatest players in NBA history. He’s also one of the most well-liked and funniest analysts and part of the wildly popular NBA on TNT show alongside Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley, and Ernie Johnson.

Hyman had an unbelievable season for the Oilers, scoring 54 goals and adding 23 assists for 77 points in 80 games. He’s continued that strong play into the postseason, with nine goals in nine games.