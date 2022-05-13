Seoul Fried Chicken: New location opening soon in Edmonton

Seoul Fried Chicken, one of the best spots for Korean-style grub in Edmonton, is opening a new location soon.

With one spot already at 7904b 104th Street NW, this place has really made a name for itself in YEG.

Known its menu filled with various flavours of Korean fried chicken, sides, salads, and beer, we can’t wait to see where and when this new outpost opens up.

All we know right now is that the new Seoul Fried Chicken is going to be in Downtown Edmonton and that it’s going to be a huge hit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SFC Seoul Fried Chicken (@seoulfriedchicken)

Korean fried chicken, salads, and sides… what more could you ask for?

The fried chicken at SFC comes in many different ways, depending on how you like it. First, you choose how many pieces you feel like. There are 5-, 10-, and 20-piece options, with different combos available. Then, you decide on what sauce you want.

The original way is perfectly golden-fried, but we suggest ordering one of the more adventurous flavours. Spicy BBQ sauce, garlic soy, onion lover, and cilantro lime are popular options, to name a few.

The GP Cheese comes drizzled with cheesy ranch and grated grana Padano and parsley on top.

Sides might be the low-key best part of going for fried chicken, and the items here are the classics with a creative twist.

Asiago mac and cheese with pesto, sesame potato slaw, house-cut fries, and corn fritters are must-orders.

This exciting new fried chicken spot is coming soon, so stay tuned for more updates.

Seoul Fried Chicken

Address: Downtown Edmonton – TBA

Instagram