You can fly roundtrip from Edmonton to Bali for just $1,055

Make your tropical dreams come true when you snag this wicked deal to fly from Edmonton to Bali, Indonesia, for just $1,055 roundtrip.

Right now, Air Canada and WestJet are offering flights from Edmonton to Kuta in Indonesia for a mere $1,055 return with Cathay Pacific. Usually, the cost of jetting off to the gorgeous island is $1,205 more.

If you have been debating on going, consider this your sign to book this deal and save a huge amount of cash.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BALI, INDONESIA (@thebaliguideline)

You can escape the chilly weather in Edmonton and spend some time on the stunning beaches and splash around in the warm, clear ocean. How lovely!

There is another Air Canada flight for a little more, coming in at $1,128 roundtrip. Only a 1.5-hour drive separates you between the airport and Bali!

You might also like: Winter things you can do in Edmonton for $30 or less

Ice bubbles at this lake in Alberta are road-trip worthy (PHOTOS)

Where to see Christmas lights in and around Edmonton (MAP)

How to book this flight deal

Go to Google Flights Enter Edmonton (YEG) to Kuta (DPS) Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you for the lowest fare. The best deals seem to be in early March 2023.

The lowest price we found was $1,055 through Google Flights for roundtrip flights using this date combination:

Departing March 5, returning March 14

When seeking deals on airfare, also be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be available.