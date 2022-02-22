PhotosCuratedPop Culture

A massive "selfie museum" has just opened in Edmonton

Courtesy of Sid's Selfie World

Get your cameras ready! A massive selfie museum has opened up in Edmonton, setting off flashes in the heart of Old Strathcona.

Clocking in at 2,000 square feet, Sid’s Selfie World is dedicated to the art of the selfie. If you’re looking for a group activity, mini photoshoots are also encouraged.

So if you feel like your Instagram feed has been off its game a little lately, check out what this place has to offer.

There are more than a dozen sets to choose from, including Neon, You’re So Golden (we are here for the Harry Styles reference), Beach Crayon, Pastel and Police line-up.

So gather up some friends or take the family for a fun little photoshoot; you’ll have your Instagram and TikTok lighting up once you post.

Hours: Wednesday to Thursday 2 to 8 pm; Friday 2 to 10 pm; Sat 10 am to 10 pm; Sunday and Holidays noon to 6 pm
Address: 102-10336 82 Avenue NW
Cost: $19.50-$23.80; tickets can be found here.

